How to Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge
All your Barbiecore dreams have come to life with the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. So much pink, so much plastic, it's fantastic! Here's everything to know about the show.
What is the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge about?
Come on Barbie, let’s go renovate! Eight teams of HGTV and Food Network stars will transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. Each team will tackle a different area of the house, "with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den, and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam.” At the end of this four-part special, a Barbie superfan will get to live out their Barbie dreams in the dreamhouse!
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge release date
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge premieres on July 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET, perfectly timed to coincide with the Barbie movie. The four-part series will air on HGTV and stream on Max. Episodes air weekly.
Where to watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge online
The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge airs weekly on HGTV, which is available on tons of popular streaming platforms—including Max and Discovery+.
Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Max
Streaming service Max will stream every episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on-demand. As with all shows from Discovery, episodes should stream at the same time they air.
Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. If you live outside the U.S. and have an active HBO Max subscription, you should be able to watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on the streamer.
Stream Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Discovery+
Are you a fan of renovation shows? Discovery Plus is the streaming home of HGTV. The service will stream every episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on-demand. New users can get a seven-day free trial of Discovery Plus.
Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Philo
Keep up with episodes of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Philo. The cord cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is HGTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Catch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on YouTube TV
Cut the cord? YouTube TV carries HGTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Fubo
Another cord cutter to use is Fubo. The service carries HGTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to HGTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge cast
Hosted by model Ashley Graham, the show will see teams of HGTV and Food Network stars work to bring Barbie’s Dreamhouse to life. The eight teams are:
Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home
Christina Hall and James Bender from Christina on the Coast
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate
Jasmine Roth from Help! I Wrecked My House and Antonia Lofaso from Beachside Brawl
Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from Farmhouse Fixer
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from Bargain Block
Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams from Luxe for Less
Ty Pennington from Rock the Block and Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge FAQs
If you live outside the U.S. and have an active HBO Max subscription, you should be able to watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on the streamer too.
