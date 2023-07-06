Watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on Max

Streaming service Max will stream every episode of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on-demand. As with all shows from Discovery, episodes should stream at the same time they air.

Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. If you live outside the U.S. and have an active HBO Max subscription, you should be able to watch Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge on the streamer.