Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ online from anywhere
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, simply known as I’m a Celebrity, is a British survival reality TV show that sees celebrities trade their comfortable homes for the Australian jungle. Do they have what it takes to survive?
Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ online in the UK
ITVX
Price: Free
Free trial: None
ITVX is the streaming home of I’m a Celebrity. The streamer carries the latest edition of the show, series 23. Episodes are available to stream as they air live. It also has past seasons streaming on-demand, though only from series 20 onwards.
ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.
Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ online outside the UK
Unfortunately, the original British version of I’m a Celebrity does not stream on streaming services outside the UK. It is available exclusively on ITVX, where it can be streamed for free.
How to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ for free
ITVX is the exclusive streaming home of the new I’m a Celebrity. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.
What is ‘I’m a Celebrity’ about?
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! puts celebrities in the wild, facing challenges, creepy-crawlies, and elimination. Set in the jungles of Australia, think of it as Survivor, but with more glamour and less food. Viewers decide the fate of the jungle crew, casting votes that contribute to celebs raising funds for their chosen charities. The drama unfolds as we find out who gets the boot and who ascends to ultimate jungle royalty—the “King” or “Queen” of the jungle.
‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 release date
I’m a Celebrity 2023 was released on ITV on November 19, 2023.
‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 contestants
The 13 celebrities taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2023 are:
Danielle Harold, EastEnders star
Frankie Dettori MBE, champion jockey
Fred Sirieix, TV presenter
Grace Dent, food critic
Jamie Lynn Spears, actress and singer
Josie Gibson, This Morning host
Marvin Humes, pop star and TV presenter
Nella Rose, YouTuber
Nick Pickard, Hollyoaks Icon
Nigel Farage, GB News host and former politician
Sam Thompson, TV personality and radio DJ
Tony Bellew, former champion boxer
The series is hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, also known as Ant & Dec.
‘I’m a Celebrity’ FAQ
What channel is ‘I’m a Celebrity’ on?
I’m a Celebrity airs on ITV and streams for free on ITVX at the same time.
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘I’m a Celebrity’?
Unfortunately, all 23 seasons (or series) of I’m a Celebrity do not stream on a single service. ITVX streams seasons 20 to 23 of the show for free on-demand. Past seasons are not available.
Is ‘I’m a Celebrity’ on Netflix?
No, I’m a Celebrity does not stream on Netflix.
Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in the U.S.?
Unfortunately, I’m a Celebrity doesn’t stream on American streaming services.
