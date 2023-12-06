Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Where to watch I'm a Celebrity online

Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ online from anywhere

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, simply known as I’m a Celebrity, is a British survival reality TV show that sees celebrities trade their comfortable homes for the Australian jungle. Do they have what it takes to survive?

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in another country?

While you can watch I’m a Celebrity by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ online in the UK

Watch I’m a Celebrity with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

ITVX Logo

ITVX

Price: Free
Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of I’m a Celebrity. The streamer carries the latest edition of the show, series 23. Episodes are available to stream as they air live. It also has past seasons streaming on-demand, though only from series 20 onwards.

ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch ITV with a VPN

Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ online outside the UK

Unfortunately, the original British version of I’m a Celebrity does not stream on streaming services outside the UK. It is available exclusively on ITVX, where it can be streamed for free.

Get the best VPN for streaming video.

How to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ for free

ITVX is the exclusive streaming home of the new I’m a Celebrity. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.

Stream reality TV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite reality TV shows securely, in HD.

Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23215 reviews

What is ‘I’m a Celebrity’ about?

Inside The House of Lords | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! puts celebrities in the wild, facing challenges, creepy-crawlies, and elimination. Set in the jungles of Australia, think of it as Survivor, but with more glamour and less food. Viewers decide the fate of the jungle crew, casting votes that contribute to celebs raising funds for their chosen charities. The drama unfolds as we find out who gets the boot and who ascends to ultimate jungle royalty—the “King” or “Queen” of the jungle.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 release date

‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 release date

I’m a Celebrity 2023 was released on ITV on November 19, 2023.

‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 contestants

‘I’m a Celebrity’ 2023 contestants

The 13 celebrities taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2023 are:

  • Danielle Harold, EastEnders star

  • Frankie Dettori MBE, champion jockey

  • Fred Sirieix, TV presenter

  • Grace Dent, food critic

  • Jamie Lynn Spears, actress and singer

  • Josie Gibson, This Morning host

  • Marvin Humes, pop star and TV presenter

  • Nella Rose, YouTuber

  • Nick Pickard, Hollyoaks Icon

  • Nigel Farage, GB News host and former politician

  • Sam Thompson, TV personality and radio DJ

  • Tony Bellew, former champion boxer 

The series is hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, also known as Ant & Dec.

More shows like ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Survivor logo
Survivor

Watch The Amazing Race online
The Amazing Race

Watch The Challenge online
The Challenge

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘I’m a Celebrity’ FAQ

What channel is ‘I’m a Celebrity’ on?
Where can I watch all seasons of ‘I’m a Celebrity’?
Is ‘I’m a Celebrity’ on Netflix?
Where to watch ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in the U.S.?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language