ITVX

Price: Free

Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of I’m a Celebrity. The streamer carries the latest edition of the show, series 23. Episodes are available to stream as they air live. It also has past seasons streaming on-demand, though only from series 20 onwards.

ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.