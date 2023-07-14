Where to watch Flip the Strip Where to watch Flip the Strip
What happens when HGTV gets its hands on male revues? A steaming hot renovation show, of course! Here’s everything you need to know about Flip the Strip.
What is Flip the Strip about?
Skilled performers and expert tradesmen? These men are the whole package! Launching their home renovation business, these male revues from the Vegas show Australia’s Thunder from Down Under will strip (that wall), lubricate (those windows), grind (that stone), and rub (wall plaster) to transform regular homes into dazzling, over-the-top living spaces.
Flip the Strip release date
Flip the Strip premiered on HGTV on July 10, 2023. Episodes air weekly at 10 p.m. with same-day streaming on Max and Discovery Plus.
Where to watch Flip the Strip online
Flip the Strip airs weekly on HGTV, which is available on tons of popular streaming platforms—including Max and Discovery+.
Watch Flip the Strip on Max
Streaming service Max will stream every episode of Flip the Strip on-demand. As with all shows from Discovery, episodes will stream at the same time they air. Max was formerly HBO Max, and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.
Watch Flip the Strip on Discovery Plus
Discovery Plus is the streaming home of HGTV. The service will stream every episode of Flip the Strip on-demand. New users can get a seven-day free trial of Discovery Plus.
Watch Flip the Strip on Philo
Keep up with episodes of Flip the Strip on Philo. The cord cutter carries over 60 live channels, one of which is HGTV. There’s even a seven-day free trial to take advantage of!
Catch Flip the Strip on YouTube TV
Cut the cord? YouTube TV carries HGTV and offers a 14-day free trial. It’s a great way to stream Flip the Strip, with episodes made available the day after it airs. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch Flip the Strip on Fubo
Another cord cutter to use is Fubo. The service carries HGTV, so viewers can stream the show live as it airs. A seven-day free trial is available for Fubo; you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Flip the Strip on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to HGTV. Sling does not offer a free trial and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Flip the Strip cast
Led by renowned interior designer Kelly Stone, Flip the Strip features four male revues turned expert tradesmen:
Ben Cleary, Clarence, Tasmania, Australia
Dan Paterson, Horsham, Victoria, Australia
Liam Black, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Malik Wills-Martin, Frankston, Victoria, Australia
