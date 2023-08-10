Fan-favorite reality TV stars from shows like Love Island, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and more come together to compete for a grand prize of 500,000 USD. The Challenge: USA promises to put contestants through the most grueling mental and physical competitions they’ve ever faced. They’ll be randomly paired to tackle challenges and compete to put more “money” in their accounts or to eliminate each other. This rebooted reality show based on MTV’s classic from the ‘90s is sure to bring on the thrills!

The winning contestant also gets a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship where they’ll compete to win the title of ultimate reality TV star.