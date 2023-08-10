How to watch The Challenge: USA
Reailty TV titans battle it out for half a million dollars and a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship. Who will come out on top?
What is The Challenge: USA about?
Fan-favorite reality TV stars from shows like Love Island, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and more come together to compete for a grand prize of 500,000 USD. The Challenge: USA promises to put contestants through the most grueling mental and physical competitions they’ve ever faced. They’ll be randomly paired to tackle challenges and compete to put more “money” in their accounts or to eliminate each other. This rebooted reality show based on MTV’s classic from the ‘90s is sure to bring on the thrills!
The winning contestant also gets a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship where they’ll compete to win the title of ultimate reality TV star.
The Challenge: USA Season 2 release date
The Challenge: USA Season 2 kicks off with a two-part premiere. The first half takes place on August 10 at 10 p.m. ET, while the second half airs on August 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will then air weekly on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.
Where to watch The Challenge: USA
The Challenge: USA Season 2 will air on CBS from August 10. Cut the cord? Keep up with the show on streaming services Paramount Plus, Fubo, and more.
Watch The Challenge: USA on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS. Season 1 of The Challenge: USA is streaming on-demand now for you to binge. Season 2 is expected to be available for streaming at the same time they air on TV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!
Watch The Challenge: USA on Fubo
Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with The Challenge: USA Season 2. The streamer carries CBS, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch The Challenge: USA on YouTube TV
Another cord-cutting alternative is YouTube TV. The streamer carries CBS, so you can keep up with The Challenge: USA as it airs. Episodes typically make it onto the service the day after they air. YouTube TV offers a generous 14-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch The Challenge: USA on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, so you can keep up with the latest episodes of The Challenge: USA as they air. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Where to watch The Challenge: USA for free
The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast
Reality TV legends return for The Challenge: USA. Here are the contestants, and where you’ve seen them from, for Season 2:
Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother 23
Alyssa Snider, Big Brother 24
Amanda Garcia, Are You The One?
Ameerah Jones, Big Brother 24
Cassidy Clark, Survivor 43
Chanelle Howell, Survivor 42
Chris Underwood, Survivor 38
Cory Wharton, The Real World: Ex-Plosion
Desi Williams, Survivor 35
Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race 33
Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother 20
Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio, The Real World: Key West
Jonna Mannion (Stephens), The Real World: Cancun
Josh Martinez, Big Brother 19
Luis Colón, The Amazing Race 34
Michaela Bradshae, Survivor 33 & 34
Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor 32 & 40
Monte Taylor, Big Brother 24
Paulie Calafiore: Big Brother 18
Sebastian Noel, Survivor 36
Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother 23
Tori Deal, Are You The One?
Tyler Crispen, Big Brother 20 & 22
Wes Bergmann, The Real World: Austin
The Challenge: USA FAQs
What channel is The Challenge: USA on?
The Challenge: USA airs on CBS. You can also watch episodes of the show on CBS’s streaming service, Paramount Plus.
Is The Challenge: USA on Hulu?
Yes, but only when you catch it on CBS on Hulu + Live TV. The show isn’t available on-demand on regular Hulu.
Where can I watch The Challenge: USA in the U.S.?
The Challenge: USA airs on CBS**.** You can also watch episodes of the show on CBS’s streaming service, Paramount Plus.
