How to watch The Challenge: USA

Reailty TV titans battle it out for half a million dollars and a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship. Who will come out on top?

What is The Challenge: USA about?

Fan-favorite reality TV stars from shows like Love Island, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and more come together to compete for a grand prize of 500,000 USD. The Challenge: USA promises to put contestants through the most grueling mental and physical competitions they’ve ever faced. They’ll be randomly paired to tackle challenges and compete to put more “money” in their accounts or to eliminate each other. This rebooted reality show based on MTV’s classic from the ‘90s is sure to bring on the thrills!

The winning contestant also gets a spot on The Challenge: Global Championship where they’ll compete to win the title of ultimate reality TV star.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 kicks off with a two-part premiere. The first half takes place on August 10 at 10 p.m. ET, while the second half airs on August 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will then air weekly on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will air on CBS from August 10. Cut the cord? Keep up with the show on streaming services Paramount Plus, Fubo, and more.

Watch The Challenge: USA on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS. Season 1 of The Challenge: USA is streaming on-demand now for you to binge. Season 2 is expected to be available for streaming at the same time they air on TV. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!

Watch The Challenge: USA on Fubo

Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with The Challenge: USA Season 2. The streamer carries CBS, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch The Challenge: USA on YouTube TV

Another cord-cutting alternative is YouTube TV. The streamer carries CBS, so you can keep up with The Challenge: USA as it airs. Episodes typically make it onto the service the day after they air. YouTube TV offers a generous 14-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Watch The Challenge: USA on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, so you can keep up with the latest episodes of The Challenge: USA as they air. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Where to watch The Challenge: USA for free

Watch The Challenge: USA on Pluto TV

Select episodes of The Challenge: USA Season 1 stream for free on Pluto TV, though you’ll have to put up with some ads. The U.S.-based streaming service is completely free to use and a great way to sample what The Challenge: USA is about.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast

Reality TV legends return for The Challenge: USA. Here are the contestants, and where you’ve seen them from, for Season 2:

  • Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother 23

  • Alyssa Snider, Big Brother 24

  • Amanda Garcia, Are You The One?

  • Ameerah Jones, Big Brother 24

  • Cassidy Clark, Survivor 43

  • Chanelle Howell, Survivor 42

  • Chris Underwood, Survivor 38

  • Cory Wharton, The Real World: Ex-Plosion

  • Desi Williams, Survivor 35

  • Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race 33

  • Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother 20

  • Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio, The Real World: Key West

  • Jonna Mannion (Stephens), The Real World: Cancun

  • Josh Martinez, Big Brother 19

  • Luis Colón, The Amazing Race 34

  • Michaela Bradshae, Survivor 33 & 34

  • Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor 32 & 40

  • Monte Taylor, Big Brother 24

  • Paulie Calafiore: Big Brother 18

  • Sebastian Noel, Survivor 36

  • Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother 23

  • Tori Deal, Are You The One?

  • Tyler Crispen, Big Brother 20 & 22

  • Wes Bergmann, The Real World: Austin

