Have you ever read George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four and thought to yourself, “This would be a great TV show?” That’s how Big Brother seems to have come about.

Strangers live together in a house, isolated from the outside world, with zero privacy. Cameras and microphones chronicle everything they do and say, even in the bathroom. They compete to survive eviction and to win the grand prize of 750,000 USD. The drama is always turned up to 11, and politicking is constant. Orwell might have meant for Nineteen Eighty-Four to be a cautionary tale, but here it is repackaged as entertaining reality TV!