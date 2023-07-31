How to watch Big Brother Season 25
It’s Big Brother’s 25th anniversary and we’re invited to join the celebrations with the latest season! Here’s everything you need to know about the show.
What is Big Brother about?
Have you ever read George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four and thought to yourself, “This would be a great TV show?” That’s how Big Brother seems to have come about.
Strangers live together in a house, isolated from the outside world, with zero privacy. Cameras and microphones chronicle everything they do and say, even in the bathroom. They compete to survive eviction and to win the grand prize of 750,000 USD. The drama is always turned up to 11, and politicking is constant. Orwell might have meant for Nineteen Eighty-Four to be a cautionary tale, but here it is repackaged as entertaining reality TV!
Big Brother Season 25 release date
Big Brother Season 25 premieres August 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes airing weekly.
Where to stream Big Brother online
Big Brother Season 25 will air weekly on CBS from August 2. Cut the cord? Keep up with Big Brother on the streaming services Paramount Plus, Fubo, and more.
Watch Big Brother on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS. Every season of Big Brother is streaming on-demand now for you to binge. Season 25 will also stream on Paramount Plus, with episodes added weekly the day after they air. Be sure to take advantage of the seven-day free trial!
Watch Big Brother on Fubo
Popular cord-cutter Fubo is a great service to keep up with Big Brother Season 25. The streamer carries CBS, so you can stream episodes as they air weekly. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch Big Brother on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for Big Brother. Viewers can stream Season 25 live through Hulu + Live TV as it airs. Regular Hulu also carries select Seasons 3 and 7 of the show on-demand.
A seven-day free trial is available for regular Hulu (but not the Live TV version); you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch Big Brother on YouTube TV
Another cord-cutting alternative is YouTube TV. The streamer carries CBS, so you can keep up with Big Brother as it airs. Episodes typically make it onto the service the day after they air. YouTube TV offers a generous 14-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
Watch Big Brother on GlobalTV
Canadian streaming platform Global TV will stream every episode of Big Brother Season 25. Episodes can be streamed on-demand for free in the first seven days after the broadcast, after which you’ll need to sign in with a TV provider to stream.
Where to watch Big Brother for free
Watch Big Brother for free on Pluto TV
Select episodes of Big Brother Season 24 stream for free on Pluto TV, though you’ll have to put up with some ads. The U.S.-based streaming service is completely free to use, and a great way to get a taste of what Big Brother is about.
Big Brother Season 25 cast
While the contestant of the new season has yet to be announced, it is confirmed that they will all be new faces. Julie Chen Moonves hosts Big Brother Season 25.
Big Brother FAQs
Can I watch Big Brother on Prime Video?
Yes, you can watch Big Brother on Prime Video by signing up for Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime.
Can I watch Big Brother on Netflix?
Can I watch Big Brother on Roku?
Why can’t I watch Big Brother on Hulu?
To watch the new season of Big Brother, you will need a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Regular Hulu only carries Big Brother Seasons 3 and 7 on demand.
Where to watch Big Brother in Australia?
Australian viewers can watch Big Brother Australia for free on 7plus. There is currently no way to stream the American version of Big Brother in Australia.
Where to watch Big Brother in the UK?
Where to watch Big Brother in India?
Indian viewers can watch the Indian version of Big Brother, known as Bigg Boss, on the streaming service Voot. There is currently no way to stream the American version of Big Brother in India.
