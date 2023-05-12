Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
Start your engines, 12 fan-favorite queens are coming back to the werk room! Here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 2023 online.
What is RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars about?
The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The All Stars edition of the show follows the same format but with returning fan-favorite queens from different seasons and editions of Drag Race. The queens compete in various challenges throughout the season, with one contestant eliminated each episode. The winning queen of the season gets a spot in the coveted “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and takes home a cash prize of 200,000 USD.
When does season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars premiere?
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars premieres May 12, 2023 on Paramount Plus. Previous seasons ran for about eight to 12 episodes, so we expect Season 8 to be the same.
Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars online
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is calling Paramount Plus its new home! All seasons, including the new Season 8, are available to stream on the service. Select past seasons will continue to be available on other streamers like Hulu and Prime Video.
Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Paramount Plus
Say “yass” to Paramount Plus! It’s the streaming service of choice for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Past seasons are currently available to stream on-demand, with Season 8 debuting with two episodes on the service.
Paramount Plus will also carry RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, taking you backstage with the queens. The service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.
Watch all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Stan
When it comes to watching RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in Australia, Stan has no competition. The online streamer offers every single episode of the show from all its past seasons, and the new season will premiere May 12, 2023. To top it off, there’s even a generous 30-day free trial!
Stream all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Crave
Crave is a streaming service available only in Canada, and it has all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. The platform will stream the new season from May 12, 2023. You can choose to sign in with your TV provider, or subscribe directly without. A seven-day free trial is available.
Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Hulu
On Hulu, Seasons 1 to 4 of the series are available for on-demand viewing. Hulu currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Prime Video
If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can stream season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars for free on the service. Seasons 1 to 6 are also available on the service, though only for rent or purchase.
Binge past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on WOW Presents Plus
Drag race fans in New Zealand can binge Seasons 1 to 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on the streaming service Wow Presents Plus. The service is also home to many other editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.
Who is in the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8?
Meet the returning queens competing for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” this season:
Alexis Michelle, Season 9
Darienne Lake, Season 6
Heidi N Closet, Season 12
Jaymes Mansfield, Season 9
Jessica Wild, Season 2
Jimbo, Canada Drag Race Season 1
Kandy Muse, Season 13
Khana Montrese, Season 11
Lala Ri, Season 13
Monica Beverly Hillz, Season 5
Mrs. Kasha Davis, Season 7
Naysha Lopez, Season 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars FAQ
Where can I watch the new RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars?
All seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars are streaming on Paramount Plus. If you’re outside of the U.S., Netflix carries select seasons of the show. Australia’s Stan and Canada’s Crave streaming platforms also carry every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.
Where can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in the U.S.?
Catch every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Paramount Plus. Season 8 makes a double episode premiere on the streamer on May 12, 2023.
Is RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars only on Paramount Plus?
In the U.S., Paramount Plus is the only streaming service to carry every season of the show.
Will RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars be on VH1?
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars will not air on VH1. You can watch every season of All Stars on Paramount Plus.
Will RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars be on Netflix?
If you’re outside of the U.S., select seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars are available on Netflix. Note that the availability of seasons varies by country.
What order should I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars?
If you want to watch Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars chronologically, here’s the order to watch:
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 1
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 2
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 15
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8
The must-have for reality TV fans
Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!