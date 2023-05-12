Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

Start your engines, 12 fan-favorite queens are coming back to the werk room! Here’s how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 2023 online.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars about?

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no introduction. The All Stars edition of the show follows the same format but with returning fan-favorite queens from different seasons and editions of Drag Race. The queens compete in various challenges throughout the season, with one contestant eliminated each episode. The winning queen of the season gets a spot in the coveted “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and takes home a cash prize of 200,000 USD.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 premiere

When does season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars premiere?

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars premieres May 12, 2023 on Paramount Plus. Previous seasons ran for about eight to 12 episodes, so we expect Season 8 to be the same.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars online

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is calling Paramount Plus its new home! All seasons, including the new Season 8, are available to stream on the service. Select past seasons will continue to be available on other streamers like Hulu and Prime Video.

Paramount+ logo.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Paramount Plus

Say “yass” to Paramount Plus! It’s the streaming service of choice for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Past seasons are currently available to stream on-demand, with Season 8 debuting with two episodes on the service. 

Paramount Plus will also carry RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, taking you backstage with the queens. The service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Stan Australia logo

Watch all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Stan

When it comes to watching RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in Australia, Stan has no competition. The online streamer offers every single episode of the show from all its past seasons, and the new season will premiere May 12, 2023. To top it off, there’s even a generous 30-day free trial!

Crave Canada logo

Stream all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Crave

Crave is a streaming service available only in Canada, and it has all seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. The platform will stream the new season from May 12, 2023. You can choose to sign in with your TV provider, or subscribe directly without. A seven-day free trial is available.

Hulu logo.

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Hulu

On Hulu, Seasons 1 to 4 of the series are available for on-demand viewing. Hulu currently offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Prime Video logo

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Prime Video

If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can stream season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars for free on the service. Seasons 1 to 6 are also available on the service, though only for rent or purchase.

WOW Presents Plus logo

Binge past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on WOW Presents Plus

Drag race fans in New Zealand can binge Seasons 1 to 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on the streaming service Wow Presents Plus. The service is also home to many other editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race such as Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.

Play button symbol.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars on Netflix

Outside the U.S.? Netflix carries select seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Though, the seasons available to you may vary by region.

Who is in the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 8?

Meet the Queens of All Stars 8! 🌟 | QUEEN RUVEAL | RuPaul’s Drag Race AS8 👠✨

Meet the returning queens competing for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” this season:

  • Alexis Michelle, Season 9

  • Darienne Lake, Season 6

  • Heidi N Closet, Season 12

  • Jaymes Mansfield, Season 9

  • Jessica Wild, Season 2

  • Jimbo, Canada Drag Race Season 1

  • Kandy Muse, Season 13

  • Khana Montrese, Season 11

  • Lala Ri, Season 13

  • Monica Beverly Hillz, Season 5

  • Mrs. Kasha Davis, Season 7

  • Naysha Lopez, Season 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars FAQ

Where can I watch the new RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars?
Where can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in the U.S.?
Is RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars only on Paramount Plus?
Will RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars be on VH1?
Will RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars be on Netflix?
What order should I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars?
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have for reality TV fans

Love reality TV? Stream your favorites securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Learn More

Choose language