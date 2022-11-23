Where to watch The Bachelor 2023
Heads up, Bachelor Nation residents—The Bachelor Season 27 is almost here! Don’t want to miss a moment of all the sizzling-hot drama? Read on to find out how you can stream The Bachelor weekly in 2023.
What is The Bachelor about?
The Bachelor is a dating reality TV series where a single eligible Bachelor dates and chooses from a pool of women to be his wife. Contestants are eliminated from the show every week until the season finale, when the Bachelor declares his love for the finalist and then proposes to her. The show’s immense success has resulted in several spin-offs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.
The new season’s Bachelor is none other than Zach Shallcross, who was the runner-up choice of Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette Season 19. Meanwhile, ESPN analyst and Bachelor alumnus Jesse Palmer will return as the show’s host.
When does The Bachelor Season 27 come out?
The Bachelor Season 27 debuts January 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere episode will be two hours long, with subsequent episodes dropping at the same time each week.
Where can I watch The Bachelor Season 27 online?
The Bachelor 2023 will air on ABC every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, starting January 23. You’ll also be able to stream via cord-cutting services like Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV, or the next day on regular Hulu.
Watch The Bachelor 2023 for free on ABC
ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream the show online via abc.com or with the ABC app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service. Don’t have cable? Read on for more streaming options.
How to watch The Bachelor 2023 on Hulu
Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for The Bachelor. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu with Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu.
Hulu also offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Stream The Bachelor Season 27 on fuboTV
While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode live, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch The Bachelor live online with YouTube TV
YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.
How to stream The Bachelor online on Sling TV
Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. However, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.
Who is the Bachelor Zach Shallcross?
A 26-year-old tech executive from California, Zach Shallcross is described as a “hopeless romantic,” with a “huge heart that he’s ready to share forever with the right woman.” He was also a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, competing to win the heart of Rachel Recchia.
Though Zach made it to the final two, he ultimately exited the show following their rocky overnight date. Now, Zach’s getting a second shot at love as the newest Bachelor!
Who are The Bachelor 2023 contestants?
For The Bachelor Season 27, 32 women from across America will be vying for Zach’s affection. Here’s the full list of the Bachelor Season 27 contestants:
Alyssa, 26, from Georgia
Anastasia, 30, from Maryland
Ariel, 28, from New York
Bailey, 27, from Tennessee
Brianna, 24, from New Jersey
Brooklyn, 25, from Texas
Cara, 27, from Pennsylvania
Catherine, 26, from New York
Charity, 26, from Georgia
Christina, 26, from Tennessee
Davia, 25, from South Carolina
Gabriella, 26, from Vermont
Genevie, 26, from Maryland
Greer, 25, from Texas
Holland, 24, from Florida
Jessica, 23, from Florida
Kaitlyn, 27, from Ontario, Canada
Katherine, 26, from Florida
Kimberly, 30, from California
Kylee, 25, from North Carolina
Lekha, 29, from Florida
Madison, 26, from North Dakota
Mercedes, 24, from Iowa
Olivia L, 24, from New York
Olivia M, 25, from Ohio
Rebecca, 25, from California
Sloan, 24, from Texas
Sonia, 29, from New York
Vanessa D, 23, from Louisiana
Vanessa E, 26, from Arizona
Victoria, 30, from Texas
Viktoria, 28, from Illinois
Where can I watch all seasons of The Bachelor?
Unfortunately, there’s no single platform that carries every season of The Bachelor. Many popular streaming services carry a few seasons each:
Amazon Prime Video has the widest Bachelor selection by far, with seasons 13 through 26 available for purchase either by episode or by season.
Hulu has a more modest selection, with seasons 14, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23 available on the streaming platform.
HBO Max features three recent Bachelor seasons—season 21 (Nick Viall), season 24 (Peter Weber), and season 25 (Matt James). You can also catch international spin-offs of the flagship series, from Australia to Canada!
And last but not least, Tubi has just one season of The Bachelor, but it’s a mighty exciting one: Season 22 starring Arie Luyendyk Jr. Best of all, it’s free to watch!
Caught up on all the U.S. episodes of The Bachelor? 10play, the free streaming service of Australia's Network Ten, carries every season of The Bachelor Australia—so you can get even more Bachelor time totally free!
Want more of The Bachelor?
Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelor fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:
Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits.
Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile, as they break down the craziest pop culture stories, happenings, and headlines of the week.
Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who share anecdotes and deeper conversations about life and love, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.
What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.
