Watch Expedition Bigfoot online

Watch ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ online from anywhere in 2023

Experts study eyewitness records to narrow their search for the elusive creature. Here’s how to watch Expedition Bigfoot online wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ in another country?

While you can watch Expedition Bigfoot by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ online in the U.S.

Watch Expedition Bigfoot with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming home of The Travel Channel. All seasons of Expedition Bigfoot are available to stream on demand. As with all Discovery-produced shows, episodes from Expedition Bigfoot Season 4 will stream at the same time they air. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max logo

Max (formerly HBO Max)

Price: From 10 USD/month
Free trial: None

Streaming service Max will stream every episode of Expedition Bigfoot Season 4 on-demand. Like on its sister streamer Discovery Plus, episodes should stream at the same time they air. Past seasons of the show are streaming now. Max was formerly HBO Max and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Philo logo

Philo

Price: From 25 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Watch episodes of Expedition Bigfoot Season 4 live as they air on Philo from August 30. Note that Philo doesn’t stream the show on-demand, so make sure you tune in on time to not miss a thing! You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo logo

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cut the cord? Use Fubo! The service carries The Travel Channel, so viewers can stream season 4 of Expedition Bigfoot live as it airs. The service also has every season of the show available on demand. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Sling TV logo.

Sling TV

Price: From 40 USD/month
Free trial: None

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to The Travel Channel. Sling does not stream Expedition Bigfoot on-demand, so you can only watch season 4 live as it airs. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Logo YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries The Travel Channel and offers a generous free trial. Note that the cord cutter only streams Expedition Bigfoot live; episodes are not available on-demand. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Hulu logo.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: From 70 USD/month
Free trial: None

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service for watching episodes of Expedition Bigfoot Season 4 as they air. Episodes are not available on demand. You may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location. Note that come October, Hulu + Live TV will increase its subscription fee to 83 USD/month.

DirecTV Stream logo

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month
Free trial: Five-day free trial

DirecTV Stream is another great way to keep up with cable content live as they air, including shows like Expedition Bigfoot. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. If you’re in the U.S. and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ online in the UK

Discovery+ logo.

Discovery Plus

Price: From 4 GBP/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Expedition Bigfoot in the UK. Season 4 should be added to the streamer’s UK library within a month of its U.S. premiere. Past seasons of the show are available to stream now on-demand. If you’re in the UK and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Sky Go logo

Sky Go

Price: Free with Sky TV packages
Free trial: None

Sky Go is an on-demand streaming service from Sky TV. The service currently has Seasons 1 to 3 of Expedition Bigfoot available to stream, with Season 4 expected to be added around the same time becomes available on Discovery Plus UK. To get access to Sky Go, you must first sign up for a Sky TV package. If you’re in the UK and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ online in Australia

Foxtel Now logo

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month
Free trial: 10-day free trial

In Australia, streaming service Foxtel Now carries the first three seasons of Expedition Bigfoot. Season 4 should be added to the service after it airs in the U.S. To watch Expedition Bigfoot on Foxtel Now, you will need to sign up for the All Packs plan, which will set you back 104 AUD/month. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

What is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ about?

GIANT Creature Spies on Ronny Behind Tree | Expedition Bigfoot | Travel Channel

Expedition Bigfoot follows a team of expert researchers and adventurers as they embark on a mission to uncover evidence of the elusive creature. Using advanced technologies and trekking through areas where sightings are frequent, the team attempts to gather definitive proof of the creature's existence, diving deep into legends, eyewitness accounts, and potential evidence.

Watch Expedition Bigfoot online

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ Season 4 release date

The brand new season of Expedition Bigfoot airs from August 30, 2023, on The Travel Channel. Episodes air weekly and can be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max at the same time.

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ cast

Expedition Bigfoot cast

Meet the team of experts who work together to search for the elusive creature!

  • Bryce Johnson: Creator and host of the popular podcast Bigfoot Collectors Club.

  • Dr. Mireya Mayor: A primatologist by trade, she understands aspects of primates’ evolution and behavior.

  • Russell Acord: Author of Footprints of a Legend and Bigfoot and the Tripwire, retired Army Sergeant, and a skilled survivalist.

  • Ronny LeBlanc: A globally recognized figure in the world of the paranormal, Bigfoot, and UFOs. He was the first person ever to cast a Bigfoot print.

  • Ryan “RPG” Golembeske: A Bigfoot and the mysterious expert. He has dedicated his life to finding strange animals.

‘Expedition Bigfoot’ FAQ

What channel is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ on?
Is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ on Hulu?
Is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ on Disney Plus?
Is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ on Amazon Prime Video?
Is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ on Roku?
Is ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ on Max?
Choose language