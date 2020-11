Comparison: uTorrent proxy vs. VPN

A proxy server is any intermediary between your computer and the internet. By routing your traffic through a proxy server, other computers will see that server’s IP address instead of yours.

Because it hides your IP address, a VPN also acts like a proxy for uTorrent. But ExpressVPN offers many other benefits that a “free” torrent proxy service may not.

ExpressVPN does the following:

Hides your IP address

Strong encryption

Network Lock / kill switch

160 server locations

No activity logs, no connection logs

Live chat support

Commitment to privacy

Proxy services only offer the following:

Hides your IP address

While using a free proxy service for uTorrent might seem like a convenient solution, it could actually make you less anonymous. Without revenue from users, free proxies must resort to other means of monetizing your traffic. This could include selling your data to advertisers or injecting ads into your web browser.

Learn more about the dangers of free proxy services.

So be careful when you see sites advertising “free” torrent proxy services. Using a VPN is a much safer way of browsing, sharing, and downloading with uTorrent.