How to use a VPN Speed Test for fast downloads

As the Speed Test runs, you’ll see the server locations sorted by Speed Index , Latency , and Download Speed :

Latency is the time it takes for a data packet from your device to reach the VPN server location, measured in milliseconds (ms). Server locations that are farther from your actual location will usually have higher latency. The lower the Latency, the better for your connection.

Download Speed is a measure of the rate of data transfer in kilobits per second (kbps). The higher the Download Speed, the better for your connection.

You can achieve different levels of streaming video quality with different Download Speeds.