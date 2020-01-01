Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

How to use a VPN Speed Test for fast downloads

No more guessing! The ExpressVPN Speed Test lets you see how fast your high-speed VPN server connections are working—so you can connect to the fastest VPN server location for you.

How to use the Speed Test

The Speed Test is available on ExpressVPN for Windows and Mac. Find it by clicking the menu icon in the upper left corner of the app:

Click Run Test to start the Speed Test:

As the Speed Test runs, you’ll see the server locations sorted by Speed Index, Latency, and Download Speed:

How to interpret Speed Test results.

Latency is the time it takes for a data packet from your device to reach the VPN server location, measured in milliseconds (ms). Server locations that are farther from your actual location will usually have higher latency. The lower the Latency, the better for your connection.

Download Speed is a measure of the rate of data transfer in kilobits per second (kbps). The higher the Download Speed, the better for your connection.

You can achieve different levels of streaming video quality with different Download Speeds.

For example, Netflix’s speed recommendations are:

SpeedQuality

Speed Index combines the Latency and Download Speed into a score for a given server location. The higher the Speed Index, the better for your connection.

Finally, you can keep track of the fastest locations by marking them with a star in the last column.

You won’t find a VPN Speed Test like this on other VPN apps! Take the world’s most reliable ultra-fast VPN for a test drive.

Why you need to test your internet speed

We all want an internet connection that’s fast, convenient, and free of interruptions. Slow connections are just frustrating—especially when you’re trying to stream TV shows, download large files, video chat with loved ones, or just get things done.

Test your internet speed to:

  • Check download capacity.

  • Select the fastest server so you don’t have to wait so long for your video content to load.

  • Be sure you’re getting the fastest connection speed available to you.

Find the fastest VPN server location for you

Millions of people around the world are downloading VPNs to protect their online privacy, encrypt their internet connections, communicate with friends and family overseas, and access censored content.

No matter where you are or what you’re doing, you deserve a VPN service that gives you a fast, reliable, and secure internet connection.

No two VPN servers are alike. Even servers located in the same country can have different speeds. Run a Speed Test to pinpoint the fastest server location for your needs.

Test your privacy, too

When you’re not connected to a VPN, your IP address and location are exposed to every website you visit. Go to ExpressVPN’s Online Privacy and Security Checker to see what the rest of the internet can see about you right now.

