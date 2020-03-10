In some cases, using a VPN can actually improve your connection and streaming speeds if your ISP has been throttling traffic. Streaming with VPN also keeps your online activity more private and secure, as your connection is protected with tunneling and encryption so third parties like ISPs are unable to inspect your data packets. Because why should your ISP or advertisers know what you're watching on Netflix? Streaming with a VPN is also essential to staying more secure if you're on a public Wi-Fi network.



While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. Streaming works best when you’re connected to a server location closest to your geographic location. If you’re connected to your desired location and still having difficulty connecting, contact ExpressVPN Support.