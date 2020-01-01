Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Unblock Omegle anywhere with a VPN

Omegle is often blocked by government censorship or on school and public Wi-Fi networks to preserve bandwidth. ExpressVPN unblocks Omegle and secures your connection wherever you are.

  • Stay private with strong encryption
  • Unblock Omegle on all your devices
  • Choose from 160 server locations in 94 countries
Get ExpressVPN
Unblock Omegle: Omegle logo.

Unblock Omegle in 3 easy steps

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing VPN server locations.

Connect to any one of 160 locations in 94 countries.

Step 3

What is Omegle: Omegle logo.

Start chatting securely on Omegle.

Get ExpressVPN
Omegle chat screen.

What is Omegle?

Launched in 2009, Omegle is a free online chat website that connects users randomly and anonymously.

While it originally started off as a messaging platform, it quickly introduced video conferencing and later “spy (question) mode,” which allows users to pitch a question to two other strangers and “spy” on their conversation. Omegle has also introduced “college student chat” for students with .edu emails to chat with their classmates and colleagues through the site.

A firewall separating devices from a globe.

Why is Omegle blocked?

There are a few ways you could get blocked from Omegle. You might live in a country or go to a school that blocks the website. It’s also possible that someone at your IP address—a roommate, relative, or just another customer at the cafe—has violated Omegle’s rules (knowingly or unknowingly) and has been temporarily banned by the service. Because Omegle doesn’t require users to log in to an account, users are identified and tracked by their IP addresses—so it is really your IP address that has been banned.

Smiling devices connected to a globe through a break in a firewall.

How does a VPN unblock Omegle?

A virtual private network like ExpressVPN takes all your internet traffic and sends it through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server location that acts like a location proxy for your device.

Once you connect to a VPN server, you get a different IP address. If your original IP address has been banned by Omegle, then the VPN will help you access Omegle as usual. If your country or school blocks Omegle, simply connect to a server in a country where the site is not blocked to gain access. You can even try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days to make sure it works for you.

FAQ: Access Omegle with a VPN

Is it legal to use a VPN?

How long do bans last on Omegle?

Can I unblock Omegle from school?

How do I unblock Omegle with a VPN?

What else can I do with a VPN?

Unblock Omegle on any device

ExpressVPN shield logo on a range of devices.

Although Omegle does not offer an app to download onto mobile devices, the site still function in the browser app on your mobile. ExpressVPN works on every platform: iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and more. With ExpressVPN running in the background, you can use Omegle on any device.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Trial an Omegle VPN for 30 days

The freedom to use Omegle is only a click away. Try ExpressVPN hassle-free. If you’re not fully satisfied, get a full refund within 30 days.
Get ExpressVPN