Unblock Omegle anywhere with a VPN

Yes, using a VPN is perfectly legitimate—millions of people around the world access the internet via a VPN every day. VPN networks are used by companies to keep sensitive business data secure, and consumers use VPNs all the time to access services like Omegle.
Launched in 2009, Omegle is a free online chat website that connects users randomly and anonymously.
While it originally started off as a messaging platform, it quickly introduced video conferencing and later “spy (question) mode,” which allows users to pitch a question to two other strangers and “spy” on their conversation. Omegle has also introduced “college student chat” for students with .edu emails to chat with their classmates and colleagues through the site.