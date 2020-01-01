Unblock Omegle anywhere with a VPN

How does a VPN unblock Omegle?

A virtual private network like ExpressVPN takes all your internet traffic and sends it through an encrypted tunnel to a secure server location that acts like a location proxy for your device.

Once you connect to a VPN server, you get a different IP address. If your original IP address has been banned by Omegle, then the VPN will help you access Omegle as usual. If your country or school blocks Omegle, simply connect to a server in a country where the site is not blocked to gain access. You can even try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days to make sure it works for you.