How a secure VPN works with Locast

Locast.org is a free service that lets you stream local television channels live from 28 markets across the United States.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch Locast securely and free from throttling no matter where you are, even on public Wi-Fi.

Locast.org is a nonprofit streaming service that broadcasts local American television.

Use a VPN to watch Locast in 3 steps

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. using the ExpressVPN browser extension.

Step 3

Locast.org gives you access to 28 American television markets.

Sign in to Locast and start watching.

What is Locast? Watch U.S. TV for free with Locast

Locast's interface.

Cord-cutting” isn’t just for cable. Locast gives you the freedom of streaming U.S. broadcast television online, without the need for a TV or an antenna—and for free.

In each market Locast covers, you’ll find affiliates of the big national networks ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, a quartet that tends to broadcast the country’s biggest events. For sports fans, that means NFL Sundays, NBA games, and Olympic coverage—as well as championships like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and the World Series. It also includes the biggest award shows: the Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys.

If it’s daytime talk shows and prime-time dramas you’re after, Locast has got you covered. The service’s website includes a comprehensive TV guide for every market. That means it’s easy to figure out what’s on when, and plan accordingly.

FAQ: Streaming Locast with a VPN

