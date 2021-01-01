How a secure VPN works with Locast
Locast.org is a free service that lets you stream local television channels live from 28 markets across the United States.
With ExpressVPN, you can watch Locast securely and free from throttling no matter where you are, even on public Wi-Fi.
Use a VPN to watch Locast in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. using the ExpressVPN browser extension.
Step 3
Sign in to Locast and start watching.
What is Locast? Watch U.S. TV for free with Locast
“Cord-cutting” isn’t just for cable. Locast gives you the freedom of streaming U.S. broadcast television online, without the need for a TV or an antenna—and for free.
In each market Locast covers, you’ll find affiliates of the big national networks ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, a quartet that tends to broadcast the country’s biggest events. For sports fans, that means NFL Sundays, NBA games, and Olympic coverage—as well as championships like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and the World Series. It also includes the biggest award shows: the Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys.
If it’s daytime talk shows and prime-time dramas you’re after, Locast has got you covered. The service’s website includes a comprehensive TV guide for every market. That means it’s easy to figure out what’s on when, and plan accordingly.
FAQ: Streaming Locast with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with a Locast account?
No. You’ll need to register for a Locast account separately, but it doesn’t take long. As a nonprofit, Locast is totally free, but it does accept voluntary donations to offset the cost of providing its service.
Where is Locast available?
Locast is available for 28 markets across the United States. For optimum streaming with ExpressVPN, connect to the appropriate U.S. server location closest to your physical location.
On what devices can I watch Locast with ExpressVPN?
Locast functions best on a computer (Mac, Windows, or Linux) with the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge installed. If you’d like to watch on your big screen, consult our guide to casting and mirroring to a TV or contact Support.
Do I still have to deal with commercials?
Yes. Because the service is providing live television streams, the commercial breaks remain the same. A VPN can’t help you there.
What else can I do with my VPN?
Great question! You can also use ExpressVPN with Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, and many other popular services.
