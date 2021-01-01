Get the best VPN for Virgin Media Player
If you’re a fan of Irish and international TV series, reality and game shows, box sets, and more, Virgin Media Player is the free streaming platform you need. Get ExpressVPN and stream Virgin Media Player live in blazing-fast HD today.
30-day money-back guarantee
Watch Virgin Media Player in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in Ireland.
Step 3
Securely stream Virgin Media Player live, at top speeds.
What is Virgin Media Player?
Formerly known as 3Player, Virgin Media Player is a free online catch-up TV service in Ireland.* It offers an exciting array of Irish and international content, available for both live streams and on-demand viewing.
When you watch Virgin Media Player with ExpressVPN, you will enjoy blazing-fast speeds and throttle-free access around the clock, no matter where you are or which device you choose to stream on.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Virgin Media Player Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for Virgin Media Player
Is Virgin Media Player free to watch?
Yes, Virgin Media Player is free to watch and you do not need to create an account to enjoy its extensive collection of TV shows.
Does Virgin Media Player work with a VPN?
Yes! ExpressVPN is fully compatible with Virgin Media Player—and many other streaming services—so you can securely stream all the content you want. Using ExpressVPN also bypasses any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
What devices can I watch Virgin Media Player on?
Virgin Media Player is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smart TV systems, including Android TV and Apple TV
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Virgin Media Player on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will using a VPN slow down my Virgin Media Player streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream Virgin Media Player may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Try the best Virgin Media Player VPN risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied watching Virgin Media Player with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.