Try the best VPN for Peacock TV

Peacock is a streaming service launched in July 2020 by NBCUniversal, named after the U.S. media giant’s mascot. The basic subscription is free and offers many popular movies and TV shows from Universal, NBC, and other studios. Other highlights include Spanish-language shows and news from Telemundo. The catch is you have to sit through ads.

What’s included in Peacock Premium?

For a monthly fee, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium, which includes live sports (such as the Olympics and English Premier League), Peacock original series, next-day access to current NBC shows, and additional movies, TV shows, and kids’ programming.

What is Peacock Premium Plus?

The next level up is everything you get with Peacock Premium, but minus the ads.