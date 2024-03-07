ExpressVPN Privacy Policy

For user experience and analytics purposes, ExpressVPN uses several analytics services, including from third-party Service Providers. These services may use cookies, mobile identifiers, and other data to generate reports and statistics, but have no access to information that directly identifies individuals nor any Personal Data that users provide to ExpressVPN.

What is a Cookie?

Cookies and other similar technologies are small text files used to store information about your visit to the Site on your computer or mobile device (“Cookies”). Cookies allow websites to “remember” your actions or preferences over time, which allows us to optimize and improve the user experience of the Site by helping us deliver certain functionalities, such as website login and language settings. The Cookies we use may vary over time as we continuously update and improve our Site.

Disabling Cookies

When you visit the Site for the first time, you will be invited to set your Cookie preferences. You can also change these preferences at any time by selecting Cookie Preferences from the menu at the bottom of most pages on the Site. Alternatively, you may be able to change your Cookie preferences from the settings panel of your browser. Note that our Site may not work as intended if you choose to disable Cookies.

ExpressVPN’s Cookies

The Cookies set by ExpressVPN enable us to set your language preference, attribute visitors to a marketing channel, and, once you log in, securely show you information that is specific to your Account. The Cookies contain a user identifier, but no directly personally identifying information such as your name or email address and do not track any activity outside of ExpressVPN’s domains.

Third-Party Cookies

ExpressVPN uses Cookies from third-party services for Essential, Functional, and Marketing purposes.

Cookies that are necessary for the proper functioning and optimization of the Site are known as Essential Cookies. For example, we use PayPal to allow users to make payments via that service. Other Essential Cookies in use include those that allow payments via Forter, Braintree, and Chargebee; those that allow us to analyze and improve page performance, including Google Analytics, Google Optimize, Visual Website Optimizer, and Google Tag Manager; those that allow us to manage traffic, deliver content, and combat malicious bots, including Cloudflare, Cloudfront, and Gstatic; and one that allows you to specify your Cookie preferences, Usercentrics Consent Management Platform. Essential Cookies cannot be disabled, and by using the Site, you are consenting to them.

Cookies that enable us to properly display or manage elements on the Site are known as Functional Cookies. For example, we use Google Fonts to properly display text. Other Functional Cookies in use include those for displaying video, including YouTube Video and Vzaar; those that produce maps, including OpenStreetMap and Google Maps; those used in managing Cookies, including Google Ajax and jQuery; one for tracking and reporting errors, Sentry; one for displaying avatars, Gravatar; and one for presenting quizzes and questionnaires, Typeform. Functional Cookies can be disabled.

Cookies that are used by advertisers to serve ads that are relevant to your interests are known as Marketing Cookies. For example, we use Google Ads remarketing to show advertisements on third-party websites (including Google) to users who have visited our Site. We may show such users advertisements on a Google search results page or on a site in the Google Display Network. Other Marketing Cookies in use include those from DoubleClick Ad, Facebook Pixel, Facebook Social Plugins, Google AdServices, Google Syndication, Microsoft Advertising Remarketing, and PayPal Marketing Solutions. Marketing Cookies can be disabled.

Service Providers, including Google, use Cookies to serve ads based on someone’s past visits to the Site. Any data collected will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Google’s privacy policy. In addition to setting Cookie preferences via your browser or the menu at the bottom of our Site, users also may opt out of Google’s use of Cookies by visiting the Google Advertising Opt-out Page. Users may opt out of Google Analytics by visiting the Google Analytics Opt-out Page. Users may opt out of third-party use of cookies by visiting the Network Advertising Initiative Opt-out Page.

Device information

ExpressVPN uses device information (including device type, operating system/language, or user agent, as well as mobile identifiers provided by Android or iOS devices) to generate statistics related to the marketing channels and advertising partners through which users learned about and signed up for ExpressVPN Apps. This device information does not contain your name, email address, or other Personal Data.

Disabling or resetting mobile identifiers

Users may disable or reset the mobile identifiers associated with their devices at any time. For instructions, see Apple’s page on Advertising & Privacy on iOS devices and Google’s page on Managing your Google Settings on your Android device.

Email/communication analytics

To assess and improve the emails and other communications we send, ExpressVPN or its Service Providers may collect data for statistical reports. For example, we may generate reports assessing whether emails were successfully sent, whether there were any delivery delays, or the number of times an email was opened.