How to watch events broadcast live online
Looking for a way to watch events online as they happen? Find out how to stream your favorite awards ceremonies and TV events live with these guides. We’ll tell you where to tune in and how to watch on your computer, phone, tablet, and smart TV.
Watch the 2021 Golden Globes online
The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.). The 2021 awards show will be held virtually for the first time, but still promises big names and even bigger guest appearances. Stream it all live with a VPN. How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 live…
Event date: February 28, 2021
How to stream the 2020 American Music Awards
As one of the few awards shows where viewers pick the winners, the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs) aired on November 22, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can watch the AMAs every year live with a VPN. How do I stream the AMAs? Since 1974, ABC has hosted the American Music Awards. The…
Event date: November 22, 2020
How to watch ‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020
Season 11 of the hugely popular Great British Bake Off has already started. Whether you’re catching up on previous seasons or tuning in live, use a VPN to see how the cookie crumbles wherever you are. When does ‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020 start? Twelve contestants, one prize. Formerly broadcast by BBC, Bake Off…
Event date: November 3, 2020
How to stream the 2020 presidential debates live
With just weeks to go in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump faced off in a series of debates. Each of the 2020 presidential debates—plus the one vice presidential debate—aired commercial-free on all major U.S. news networks as well as online. When were the…
Event date: October 22, 2020
How to stream the 2020 Emmys live
Like the MTV VMAs that just passed, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be streamed virtually by official broadcaster ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on Sunday September 20, 2020. With nominees expected to participate from home (in as many as 140 locations), this year’s Emmy Awards will be an unusual one to watch…
Event date: September 20, 2020
How to watch the MTV Video Music Awards
For the first time, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was held virtually, with VMA live performances taking place throughout New York City on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Who will win a Moon Person in 2021? Here’s how you can watch it all unfold with a VPN. How to watch the…
Event date: August 30, 2020
Oscars Live Stream: How to watch the Oscars live
Last year, the 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, to honor the biggest movies and the brightest stars of the moviegoing year. Want in on the best way to stream next year’s Oscars? Whether you’re in Canada, the UK, Australia, or anywhere outside the U.S., all you need is a VPN…
Event date: February 9, 2020
BAFTA Live Stream: How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards
Short for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Film Awards are Britain’s answer to the Oscars, and they’re among the most widely recognized awards shows around the world. Last year, the 73rd BAFTA Film Awards aired on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Royal Albert Hall in London at 9:00 p.m.…
Event date: February 2, 2020
Grammys Live Stream: How to watch the Grammys live
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards started at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on Sunday, January 26, 2020, with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys returning to host the event. You can watch every minute of next year’s Grammy Awards, taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, live with a VPN. What channel is the…
Event date: January 26, 2020
How to watch The Voice live
The Voice is in its 16th season, airing on Mondays & Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It has quickly become one of NBC’s most-watched weekly events. Here’s how you can tune in with a VPN. How do I stream The Voice live online? As NBC holds the rights to the show, the easiest way to…
Event date: December 16, 2019
How to stream the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest live
The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest TV events on the calendar, with people watching the musical spectacle from as far away as Australia and the U.S. This year, the 64th Eurovision contest will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m. EST in Tel Aviv, Israel. Find out how you can…
Event date: May 18, 2019
How to watch the Billboard Music Awards live
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The event is available to stream via a range of different outlets. You can use a VPN to watch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards live in minutes. Stream the Billboard Music…