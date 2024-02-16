Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

Are you ready for more Walking Dead? The seventh series in the franchise, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, premieres on February 25, 2024, and reviews have hailed it as a strong return of former franchise staples Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Read on for everything you need to know about the new Walking Dead spin-off show!

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ online in the U.S.

AMC+

Price: From 9 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

AMC+ is the streaming home of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The streamer should stream new episodes as they air on AMC, and they'll be available for on-demand streaming after. AMC+ is also home to all editions and seasons of The Walking Dead.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that carries AMC. You can stream episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as they air live on the service. Note that episodes are not available on demand and that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Sling

Price: From 40 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Sling is another cord cutter that carries AMC, making it a great choice for streaming the show live as it airs.

Philo

Price: From 25 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord cutter Philo also has AMC on its catalog of channels, allowing you to stream the show live as it airs.

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ online in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

New Zealand's TVNZ+ will stream The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for free. Episodes stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming.

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ online in Australia

Stan

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Streaming service Stan is the one to have for Aussie fans streaming The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The Australian streaming service is said to stream the show exclusively in the country and will carry every episode of the spin-off show on-demand.

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ online in Canada

AMC+

Price: From 8 CAD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Canadians looking to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live should use AMC+. The streaming service will stream episodes of the spin-off show on-demand.

How to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ for free

There are a few ways to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live for free:

• AMC+: Sign up for AMC+’s seven-day free trial to binge the show for free after the season finale.

• TVNZ+: New Zealanders can use TVNZ+ to stream the show for free. You will need to create a free TVNZ account before streaming, though.

If you're traveling and want to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, simply connect to a server location in your home country to access the show.

Stream ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ in 3 easy steps

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ in another country?

What is ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ about?

For nine long seasons, The Walking Dead was led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) until the character was presumed dead. Michonee (Danai Gurira) left the series a season later to search for Grimes, a plot thread that sets up this new spin-off show.

The show appears to be a dark return for the characters, with Grimes now entrenched in the Civil Republic Military (CRM). It’ll lead fans to answers (Why did Rick never return?), give us a proper peep into the CRM, and maybe even reunite the two characters whose romance buoyed the franchise.

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ release date

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on February 25, 2024. The series will have six episodes, each airing and streaming weekly.

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ cast

• Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

• Danai Gurira as Michonne

• Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes

• Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

• Terry O’Quinn as Major General Beale

• Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

• Breeda Wool as Aiden

• Frankie Quinones in a role that’s yet to be announced

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ FAQ What channel is ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ on?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live airs on AMC and streams on AMC+. Is ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ streaming on Netflix?

No, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live does not stream on Netflix. Is ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ streaming on Max?

No, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live does not stream on Max. How many episodes of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ are there?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is six episodes long.

