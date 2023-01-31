Where to watch The Mandalorian Season 3 online

Last updated: January 31, 2023

It’s been quite the wait since The Mandalorian Season 2 ended back in 2020 (thankfully, we’ve had a steady stream of Star Wars spin-offs), and finally, The Mandalorian Season 3 is right around the corner!

Mando and the lovable Grogu return for The Mandalorian Season 3 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about Mando’s highly anticipated return.

What is The Mandalorian about?

Set five years after The Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin (Mando, played by Pedro Pascal) as the titular bounty hunter. Sent on a mission to retrieve “The Child” (Grogu, endearingly known as Baby Yoda) for Moff Gideon, a high-ranking Imperial official of the fallen Galatic Empire turned warlord, Mando instead goes on the run to protect Grogu and return him to the Jedi. Along the way, he crosses paths with Ashoka Tano and a legendary Star Wars character, teams up with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, and becomes the owner of the Darksaber—putting Mando in the path of Bo-Katan who believes it to be rightfully hers. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will see Mando and Grogu travel to Mandalore so he can redeem himself for his transgression.

Mando’s story doesn’t end with season 3. As we await its release, the team behind The Mandalorian is already hard at work developing Mando’s next adventure for The Mandalorian Season 4.

Where to watch The Mandalorian Season 3

Every season of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Price plans for the service start vary by country, but are 7.99 USD per month (with ads) or 10.99 USD per month (ad-free) in the United States; there is no free trial for new members.

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 will stream from March 1, 2023. That gives you some time to catch up or get a refresh on the first two seasons before it debuts!

Who is in The Mandalorian cast?

Pedro Pascal is having quite the 2023 with smash hit The Last of Us, and that momentum is set to continue with his return as Mando. Katee Sackhoff confirmed her return as Bo-Katan Kryze at the Star Wars Celebration panel where she forebodes “unfinished business” between Bo-Katan and Mando. Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon is said to return with a bigger role in the upcoming season. Other returning co-stars include Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and potentially Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano—setting up her upcoming series, Ahsoka. Without a doubt, Baby Yoda is also returning for The Mandalorian Season 3.

As The Mandalorian continues to flesh out its world with every season, it’s safe to say we’ll meet new characters and more Star Wars guest stars, possibly Anakin Skywalker. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer includes a flashback to Order 66, the infamous night when Anakin slaughtered countless members of the Jedi Temple.

The Mandalorian FAQ How to watch The Mandalorian Season 3 without Disney Plus? You’re out of luck if you don’t have a Disney Plus account. The only way to watch The Mandalorian Season 3 is on Disney Plus. However, there is no word if the show will follow in the footsteps of fellow Star Wars spin-off Andor with a Hulu and ABC release. Should I watch The Mandalorian before The Book of Boba Fett? You should watch the first two seasons of The Mandalorian before The Book of Boba Fett. The show takes place at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and many fans consider it season 2.5 of The Mandalorian. Should I watch The Mandalorian before Star Wars? The Mandalorian takes place after the events of The Return of the Jedi. If you were to watch the events chronologically, the Star Wars movies to watch before The Mandalorian are: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) What should I watch before The Mandalorian? The Mandalorian takes place after the events of The Return of the Jedi. Watching the original Star Wars trilogy should suffice as a pre-watch since the show takes place in the same time frame. However, The Mandalorian has a self-contained narrative, so prior Star Wars knowledge is not a must.

