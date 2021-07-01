Where to watch Love Island UK 2021

Last updated: July 1, 2021

Love Island UK is back on ITV 2 with its seventh series! Eleven more singletons are heading to the villa in Spain in their quest for romance. From June 28 onwards, the contestants have eight weeks to pair off and find love in the hopes of being crowned the winning couple.

Want to kick back and watch glamorous singles looking for love in a huge villa (and help decide who stays and who goes)? Or are you new to the show and want to see what all the fuss is about? We’ve got you covered.

Watch Love Island UK for free on ITV 2

Your best bet for watching the latest episode of Love Island UK is on ITV 2, which airs new episodes Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. BST. Don’t fret, you can also watch Love Island on Saturday, too—catch Love Island: Unseen Bits at the same time on Saturdays. Whether you want to live stream Love Island or catch up later, you can also watch it on ITV’s free streaming platform, ITV Hub; note that you need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA) when creating your account.

Watch Love Island UK in the U.S. with Hulu

Fans in the U.S. will be able to binge this season of Love Island UK on Hulu starting from Monday, July 12. All previous seasons are also available to stream on Hulu now.

If you’re new to Hulu, you can enjoy a five-day free trial, after which you can subscribe for USD 5.99/month.

Like ITV Hub, Hulu provides a number of streaming options, from the website via your desktop, or from the app on your smartphone, tablet, or streaming media device, like Fire Stick, Roku, or Apple TV.

Who are this year’s Love Island UK contestants?

Toby Aromolaran – 22, semi-pro footballer from Essex

Chloe Burrows – 26, financial services marketing executive from Bicester

Jake Cornish – 24, water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare

Aaron Francis – 24, model and luxury events host from London

Sharon Gaffka – 25, civil servant from Oxford

Hugo Hammond – 24, PE teacher from Hampshire

Kaz Kamwi – 26, blogger from Essex

Brad McClelland – 26, laborer from Northumberland

Liberty Poole – 21, waitress and marketing student from Birmingham

Shannon Singh – 22, model from Fife

Faye Winter – 26, lettings manager from Devon

What about Love Island USA?

While Love Island USA is not as popular as its cousin across the pond, avid Love Island fans can tune in to the third season of Love Island USA from Wednesday, July 7, on CBS, or through its streaming service Paramount+. The new season premiers with a 90-minute special at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and will subsequently air hourlong episodes on Tuesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

You can also watch Love Island USA with Locast, a free, non-profit service that lets you livestream local television channels, including CBS, from across the United States.

