Where to watch the 2025 NFL Honors online

Last updated: February 4, 2025

The 13th Annual NFL Honors will start at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8, 2023, with Keegan-Michael Key hosting the event. The entire awards show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Here’s how to watch the 2025 NFL Honors live!

Can I use a VPN to watch the ‘2025 NFL Honors’ in another country?

Where to watch the ‘2025 NFL Honors’ online in the U.S.

Watch the 2025 NFL Honors with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

CBS

Price: Free

Free trial: None

CBS is free over the air in the U.S. You can easily stream the 2024 NFL Honors live on TV or via CBS’s website by signing in with your TV provider or cord-cutting service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Stream the 2025 NFL Honors live on Paramount Plus. The show will stream as it airs on CBS. No word if the live stream will be available for all Paramount Plus plans or if Paramount Plus Essential subscribers will need to stream it the day after (it’s usually the case). Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

NFL Plus

Price: From 7 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

The NFL’s streaming service, NFL Plus, will also stream the 2024 NFL Honors live. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries CBS, so you can watch the 2025 NFL Honors as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of their generous free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up, though. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord-cutter Fubo also carries CBS, so you can watch the 2025 NFL Honors as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘2025 NFL Honors’ outside the U.S.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the 2025 NFL Honors will stream outside the U.S. It may be available on international Paramount Plus libraries, but there’s no confirmation yet.

How to watch ‘2025 NFL Honors’ for free

Unfortunately, the 2025 NFL Honors does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is the ‘NFL Honors’ about?

Much like how the Grammys and Oscars celebrate the best in a year of music and film, the NFL Honors celebrates the best players, coaches, and moments of the NFL season. The awards take place before the Super Bowl, and Keegan-Michael Key will host the show this year.

When is the ‘2024 NFL Honors’

The 2024 NFL Honors will take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. The show will take place at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

‘2024 NFL Honors’ nominations

AP Most Valuable Player

• Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

• Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback

• Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers running back

• Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

• Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers quarterback

AP Defensive Player of the Year

• DaRon Bland , Dallas Cowboys cornerback

• Maxx Crosby , Las Vegas Raiders defensive end

• Myles Garrett , Cleveland Browns defensive end

• Micah Parsons , Dallas Cowboys linebacker

• T.J. Watt , Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

AP Offensive Player of the Year

• Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins wide receiver

• Lamar Jackson , Baltimore Ravens quarterback

• CeeDee Lamb , Dallas Cowboys wide receiver

• Christian McCaffrey , San Francisco 49ers running back

• Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

• Jahmyr Gibbs , Detroit Lions running back

• Sam LaPorta , Detroit Lions tight end

• Puka Nacua , Los Angeles Rams wide receiver

• Bijan Robinson , Atlanta Falcons running back

• C.J. Stroud , Houston Texans quarterback

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

• Will Anderson , Houston Texans defensive end

• Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle

• Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback

• Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackler

• Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback

AP Comeback Player of the Year

• Joe Flacco , Cleveland Browns quarterback

• Damar Hamlin , Buffalo Bills safety

• Baker Mayfield , Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

• Matthew Stafford , Los Angeles Rams quarterback

• Tua Tagovailoa , Miami Dolphins quarterback

AP Coach of the Year

• Dan Campbell , Detroit Lions

• John Harbaugh , Baltimore Ravens

• DeMeco Ryans , Houston Texans

• Kyle Shanahan , San Francisco 49ers

• Kevin Stefanski , Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

• Ben Johnson , Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

• Mike Macdonald , Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

• Todd Monken , Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

• Jim Schwartz , Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator

• Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

‘2024 NFL Honors’ live stream FAQ What channel is the ‘2024 NFL Honors’ on?

The 2024 NFL Honors will air on CBS and the NFL Network. You can stream it live on Paramount Plus and NFL Plus, too. Can I watch the NFL Network for free?

To watch the NFL Network, you will need an active NFL Plus subscription, which costs about 7 USD/month. NFL Plus offers a free trial, which you can use to watch NFL Network. Will the ‘2024 NFL Honors’ stream on Peacock?

No, the 2024 NFL Honors show will not stream on Peacock. Will the ‘2024 NFL Honors’ stream on Prime Video?

No, the 2024 NFL Honors show will not stream on Prime Video.

