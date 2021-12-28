Where to watch season 26 of The Bachelor online

Last updated: January 21, 2022

Heads up, Bachelor Nation residents—The Bachelor Season 26 premiered January 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC! The latest season stars Clayton Echard, whom you might recognize from The Bachelorette Season 18 with Michelle Young. And with former Bachelor and ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer replacing Chris Harrison as host, this is shaping up to be one interesting season.

Don’t want to miss a moment of all the sizzling-hot drama? Read on to find out how you can stream The Bachelor weekly in 2022.

Where to watch The Bachelor Season 26 online

The 2022 installment of The Bachelor will air on ABC every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. You’ll also be able to stream it the next day on Hulu, or via a cord-cutting service such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV.

Live stream The Bachelor for free on ABC

Price: Free

ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream the show online via abc.com or with the ABC app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.

Learn more about streaming ABC online.

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for The Bachelor. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu with Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu.

Hulu also offers a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Learn more about streaming Hulu with a VPN.

Stream The Bachelor Season 26 on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode as it releases, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Here’s how to securely access fuboTV on any network.

Watch The Bachelor live online with YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

How to watch YouTube TV with a secure VPN connection.

How to stream The Bachelor online on Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. However, Sling TV does not offer a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Find out more about streaming Sling TV.

Who is The Bachelor Clayton Echard?

Clayton Echard hails from Eureka, Missouri, and was originally a contestant on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, where he captured viewers’ hearts in expressing his sincere desire to find love and start a family.

Clayton is a former college football player who currently works in medical sales and is also working towards his MBA. In a recent interview he termed the latest season “wild” and “chaotic,” in sharp contrast to his mild Midwestern demeanor.

Who are The Bachelor 2022 contestants?

For The Bachelor Season 26, 31 women from across America will be vying for Clayton’s affections. ABC has released the official list of contestants on The Bachelor’s Facebook page, including:

Cassidy – 26, executive recruiter from Los Angeles, CA

Claire – 28, spray tanner from Virginia Beach, VA

Daria – 24, law student from Baldwin, NY

Eliza – 25, marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth – 32, real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, CO

Ency – 28, sales manager from Burbank, CA

Gabby – 30, ICU nurse from Denver, CO

Genevieve – 26, bartender from Los Angeles, CA

Hailey – 26, pediatric nurse from Orlando, FL

Hunter – 28, human resources specialist from Charlotte, NC

Ivana – 31, bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, NY

Jane – 33, social media director from Los Angeles, CA

Jill – 26, architectural historian from Scituate, RI

Kate – 32, real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, CA

Kira – 32, physician from Philadelphia, PA

Lindsay D. – 27, neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, FL

Lyndsey W. – 28, industrial sales representative from Houston, TX

Mara – 32, entrepreneur from Collingswood, NJ

Marlena – 30, former olympian from Virginia Beach, VA

Melina – 27, personal trainer from West Hollywood, CA

Rachel – 25, flight instructor from Clermont, FL

Rianna – 26, registered nurse from Dallas, TX

Salley – 26, from Charlottesville

Samantha – 26, occupational therapist from San Diego, CA

Sarah – 23, wealth management advisor from New York City, NY

Serene – 26, elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, OK

Shanae – 29, recruiter from Sycamore, OH

Sierra – 26, yoga instructor from Dallas, TX

Susie – 28, wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, VA

Teddi – 24, surgical unit nurse from Highland, CA

Tessa – 26, human resources specialist from Brooklyn, NY

Want more of The Bachelor?

Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelor fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:

Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits exclusively on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile as they break down the craziest pop culture stories and headlines of the week.

Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who provide unconventional perspectives, personal anecdotes, and deeper conversations about life, love, and more, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.

What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.