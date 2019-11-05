How to stream the 2020 American Music Awards
As one of the few awards shows where viewers pick the winners, the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs) will air on November 23, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can watch the 2020 AMAs live with a VPN.
How do I stream the 2020 AMAs?
Since 1974, ABC has hosted the American Music Awards. The best way to watch the 2020 AMAs is through ABC Live.
You can stream the American Music Awards while securing your connection with a VPN.
Here’s how to watch the AMAs live with a VPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to any ExpressVPN server location in the U.S.
- Head to http://abc.go.com/watch-live.
- Follow the prompts to enter your (or your family’s) cable provider.
- Stream the AMAs in real time!
You can also watch the American Music Awards with a cord-cutting service. YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, and Hulu all carry ABC.
- How to stream 2020 American Music Awards on YouTube TV
- How to stream 2020 American Music Awards on AT&T TV Now
- How to stream 2020 American Music Awards on Hulu
- Live stream the 2020 American Music Awards on fuboTV
Watch the 2020 American Music Awards live online with YouTube TV
Price: 65 USD/month
YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a five-day free trial.
Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104).
To watch the AMAs live on YouTube TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to YouTube TV and sign up.
- Kick back and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.
Watch the 2020 American Music Awards on AT&T TV Now
Price: 55 USD/month and up
AT&T TV Now gives you access to all the major U.S. networks, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.
To watch the AMAs lives on AT&T TV Now:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up.
- Settle in and enjoy!
Live stream the 2020 American Music Awards on Hulu
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Hulu with Live TV is another way to catch the AMAs and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
To watch the AMAs live online on Hulu:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Hulu and select a plan.
- Get ready to rock out!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Live stream the 2020 American Music Awards on fuboTV
Price: 65 USD/month and up
fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, but also includes many news and entertainment channels. It’s another way to catch the awards and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and channels will be tailored to your server location.
To watch the awards live online on fuboTV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to fuboTV and select a plan.
- Watch the show!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up fuboTV on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.
Who’s performing at the AMAs?
From pop to R&B, hip-hop to alternative, the AMAs feature the best musical talent, from around the globe.
This year, BTS has been confirmed to perform their TV debut of lead single “Life Goes On” from the forthcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition). Many other nominees are also expected to perform during the event.
Who are the AMA nominees?
While the AMAs feature more than 25 different awards, the two most important categories have been Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the group with eight nominations apiece, while Megan Thee Stallion is following close behind with five. Perennial favorites like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande are all in the mix, too.
Last year, Taylor Swift took home Artist of the Year, while Billie Eilish won Best New Artist. Who will win this year? Who will make history next?
The full list of 2020 AMA nominees
Artist of the Year
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, “Savage Remix”
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Billie Eilish EXO
- Ariana Grande NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
- Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
- Taylor Swift, “folklore”
- The Weeknd, “After Hours”
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Post Malone, “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist – Country
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
- Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
- Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
- Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
Favorite Song – Country
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber. “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris. “The Bones”
- Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). “Nobody But You”
Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-hop
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-hop
- Cardi B
- Nicki Minaj
- Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-hop
- Lil Baby, “My Turn”
- Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
- Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
- Jhene Aiko
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
- Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
- Summer Walker “Over It”
- The Weeknd “After Hours”
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
- The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist – Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist – Latin
- Becky G
- KAROL G
- Rosalia
Favorite Album – Latin
- Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”
- Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”
- Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”
Favorite Song – Latin
- Bad Bunny, “Vete”
- Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
- Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
- Lewis Capaldi
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Kanye West
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- “Birds of Prey: The Album”
- “Frozen II”
- “Trolls: World Tour”
