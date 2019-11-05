How to stream the 2020 American Music Awards

Last updated: November 5, 2020

As one of the few awards shows where viewers pick the winners, the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs) will air on November 23, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can watch the 2020 AMAs live with a VPN.

How do I stream the 2020 AMAs?

Since 1974, ABC has hosted the American Music Awards. The best way to watch the 2020 AMAs is through ABC Live.

You can stream the American Music Awards while securing your connection with a VPN.

Here’s how to watch the AMAs live with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to any ExpressVPN server location in the U.S. Head to http://abc.go.com/watch-live. Follow the prompts to enter your (or your family’s) cable provider. Stream the AMAs in real time!

You can also watch the American Music Awards with a cord-cutting service. YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, and Hulu all carry ABC.

Watch the 2020 American Music Awards live online with YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a five-day free trial.

Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104).

To watch the AMAs live on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to YouTube TV and sign up. Kick back and enjoy!

Watch the 2020 American Music Awards on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

AT&T TV Now gives you access to all the major U.S. networks, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.

To watch the AMAs lives on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up. Settle in and enjoy!

Live stream the 2020 American Music Awards on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Hulu with Live TV is another way to catch the AMAs and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch the AMAs live online on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu and select a plan. Get ready to rock out!

Live stream the 2020 American Music Awards on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, but also includes many news and entertainment channels. It’s another way to catch the awards and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and channels will be tailored to your server location.

To watch the awards live online on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV and select a plan. Watch the show!

Who’s performing at the AMAs?

From pop to R&B, hip-hop to alternative, the AMAs feature the best musical talent, from around the globe.

This year, BTS has been confirmed to perform their TV debut of lead single “Life Goes On” from the forthcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition). Many other nominees are also expected to perform during the event.

Who are the AMA nominees?

While the AMAs feature more than 25 different awards, the two most important categories have been Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. This year, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the group with eight nominations apiece, while Megan Thee Stallion is following close behind with five. Perennial favorites like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande are all in the mix, too.

Last year, Taylor Swift took home Artist of the Year, while Billie Eilish won Best New Artist. Who will win this year? Who will make history next?

The full list of 2020 AMA nominees

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish EXO

Ariana Grande NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Favorite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber. “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris. “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani). “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-hop

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker “Over It”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalia

Favorite Album – Latin

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

“Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen II”

“Trolls: World Tour”