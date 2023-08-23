How to watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Last updated: August 22, 2023

Explore and learn about America’s diverse landscapes with outdoor enthusiast Baratunde Thurston. Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary series and how to watch it.

What is America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston about?

Described by viewers as a love letter to America, Baratunde Thurston takes us on an educational tour around the United States to see how the country’s vast and diverse landscapes shape how people work, play, and interact with America’s natural landscape throughout history. Gain a deeper understanding of humankind’s complex relationship with the natural world and how our time outdoors is impacted by climate change, equity, access, outdoor culture, and more.

Where to watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston for free

PBS

Viewers in America can stream America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston for free on the PBS website and app. Alternatively, catch the documentary through PBS on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2 release date

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2 will premiere on September 6, 2023, on PBS.

Who is Baratunde Thurston

Baratunde Thurston is an accomplished writer, comedian, and activist. Thurston has written four books over his career, including the New York Times Best Seller How To Be Black. Other notable roles in his career include hosting the Science Channel’s popular Future Of series and being the supervising producer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston FAQ Where can I watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston in the U.S.? Watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston in the U.S. on PBS. How to watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston in Canada? Canadians can watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston on the PBS on-demand streaming service, Passport. To be a PBS Passport member, you need to pay a 5 USD monthly sustainer fee. How to watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston in the UK? America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston is not available for streaming in the UK. You may be able to watch clips and highlight reels on the PBS YouTube channel, though. How to watch America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston in Australia? America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston is not available for streaming in Australia. You may be able to watch clips and highlight reels on the PBS YouTube channel, though. Is America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston on Hulu? No, America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston isn’t streaming on Hulu. Is America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston on Netflix? No, America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston isn’t streaming on Netflix.

