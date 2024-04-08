Where to watch ‘Mary & George’ in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

You’ve no doubt heard about this saucy historical series on social media. Mary & George has captured the world’s attention and we’ve got all you need to know about the show right here. It’s streaming online, though not everywhere, so read on for how you can catch it.

Where to watch ‘Mary & George’ online in the U.S.

Watch Mary & George with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Starz

Price: From 10 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Starz is the streaming home for Mary & George in the U.S. Episodes stream weekly from April 5, 2024, and are available on demand. Whether traveling or at home, American fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access streaming content in the U.S.

Where to watch ‘Mary & George’ online in the UK

Now TV

Price: From 7 GBP/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Watch Mary & George in the UK on Now TV. All seven episodes are streaming on demand now, including an additional special behind-the-scenes episode. Whether traveling or at home, British fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a UK server location to access streaming content in the UK.

Where to watch ‘Mary & George’ online in Australia

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Watch Mary & George in Australia on BINGE. All seven episodes are streaming on demand now. Whether traveling or at home, Aussies watching with ExpressVPN should select an Australian server location to access streaming content Down Under.

Where to watch ‘Mary & George’ for free

Unfortunately, Mary & George does not stream on free streaming services. However, you can take advantage of free trials from Now TV and BINGE to binge all seven episodes.

What is ‘Mary & George’ about?

Mary & George is a historical series about Mary Villiers, a woman of “inconsequential social rank,” and her son George Villiers. Fuelled by greed and ambition, she sees her son’s attractiveness and charms as a means to greater power. She uses George to seduce the King, becoming his royal favorite. This elevates George to a powerful position, and the Villiers family enjoys all the benefits that come with proximity to the throne. However, this power dynamic soon creates tension between mother and son.

Mary & George is based on the true events covered in the book The King’s Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James I.

‘Mary & George’ release date

Mary & George premiered in the UK and Australia on March 5, 2024. In the U.S., the show premiered on April 5, 2024.

‘Mary & George’ cast

The lead cast of Mary & George are:

• Julianna Moore as Mary Villiers

• Nicholas Galitzine as George Viliers

• Tony Curran as King James I

Other notable cast members include Nicola Walker as Lady Hatton, Niamh Algar as Sanie, Trine Dyrholm as Queen Anne, and Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton.

‘Mary & George’ FAQ What channel is ‘Mary & George’ on in the U.S.?

Mary & George airs on the Starz channel weekly on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. The show also streams on the Starz streaming app. How many episodes of ‘Mary & George’ are there?

There are seven episodes of Mary & George. Will ‘Mary & George’ stream on Prime Video?

No, Mary & George does not stream on Prime Video. Can I watch ‘Mary & George’ on Netflix?

No, Mary & George does not stream on Netflix.

