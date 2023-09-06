Where to Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ in 2023

Last updated: September 6, 2023

The Walking Dead returns with another spin-off series, this time centered on fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon. Here’s how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ in another country?

Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ online for free in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ will stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for free. Episodes stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Fans in New Zealand watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ online in the U.S.

AMC+

Price: From 9 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

AMC+ is a great choice for streaming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The streamer should stream new episodes as they air on AMC, and they’ll be available for on-demand streaming after. AMC+ is also home to all editions and seasons of The Walking Dead. American Walking Dead fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ online in Australia

AMC+

Price: From 7 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

AMC+ is the streaming service of choice for Walking Dead fans Down Under. Episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon should be added to the streamer after they air in the U.S., and they’ll be available for on-demand streaming after. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Stan

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Streaming service Stan is another option for Aussie fans wanting to stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The Australian streaming service will carry every episode of the spin-off show on-demand. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ online in Canada

AMC+

Price: From 8 CND/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Canadians looking to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon should use AMC+. The streaming service will stream episodes of the spin-off show on-demand. Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

How to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ for free

Sign up for AMC+’s seven-day free trial after The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finale to binge the show for free. Alternatively, if you’re a New Zealander, you can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonfor free on TVNZ+.

What is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ about

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is a spin-off show set in the Walking Dead universe, following fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). The series chronicles the character’s journey following his departure from The Commonwealth and his arrival in France, which sets off a violent chain of events that puts a young boy in danger, whom he has to shepherd to safety.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ release date

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC on September 10, 2023, with episodes streaming on-demand the same day on AMC+. The six-part series will conclude on October 15, 2023.

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ cast

• Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

• Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

• Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere

• Romain Levi as Stephane Codorn

• Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie

• Anne Charrier as Marion Genet

• Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent

• Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou Boukar

• Paloma as Coco

• Lukerya Ilyashenko as Anna Valery

• Joel de la Fuente as Losang

• Hassam Ghancy as Azlan

• François Delaive as Dr. Henri LaFleur

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ FAQ What channel is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on? The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon airs on AMC and streams on AMC+. Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ online in the UK? Unfortunately, The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon doesn’t yet have a broadcast or streaming release set for the UK. Is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on Disney Plus? No, The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon doesn’t stream on Disney Plus. Is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on Fubo? No, The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon doesn’t stream on Fubo. Is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on Netflix? No, The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon doesn’t stream on Netflix. Is ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on Hulu? No, The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon doesn’t stream on Hulu.

