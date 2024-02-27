Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ in 2025

Last updated: February 6, 2025

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, Apples Never Fall is a new Peacock Original miniseries. The series follows the Delaney family’s four children as they grapple with the truth about their parents. It’s set to be a riveting series, and we’ve got all you need to know right here!

Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ online in the U.S.

Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: None

Peacock is home to Apples Never Fall. All seven episodes of the mini-series are said to drop at the same time. Note that you may need a U.S. payment method to sign up for Peacock. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ will stream Apples Never Fall for free. Episodes stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Fans in New Zealand watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ in Australia

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

Aussies can stream Apples Never Fall on BINGE. Episodes should stream after they air in the States, and they’ll be available on demand afterward. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month

Free trial: 10-day free trial

Another option for Aussies to stream Apples Never Fall is Foxtel Now. Episodes should stream after they air in the U.S. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ for free

There are a few ways to watch Apples Never Fall for free:

TVNZ+: New Zealanders can use TVNZ+ to stream the show for free. You will need to create a free TVNZ account before streaming, though.

BINGE : Sign up for BINGE’s 14-day free trial to binge the show for free after the season finale.

If you’re traveling and want to watch Apples Never Fall, simply connect to a server location in your home country to access the show. For example, New Zealanders can connect to a New Zealand server location to watch the show for free on TVNZ+ from anywhere.

What is ‘Apples Never Fall’ about?

Apples Never Fall is based on the bestselling mystery novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. Witness the perfect life of the Delaney family spiral into chaos when Joy Delaney vanishes, leaving her husband to face murder accusations. Join the Delaney siblings on a gripping journey as they unravel shocking family secrets while piecing together the puzzle of their mother’s disappearance.

‘Apples Never Fall’ release date

Apples Never Fall premieres on Peacock on March 14, 2024. The mini-series is seven episodes long.

‘Apples Never Fall’ cast

• Annette Bening as Joy Delaney

• Sam Neil as Stan Delaney

• Alison Brie as Amy Delaney

• Conor Merrigan as Logan Delaney

• Essie Randles as Brooke Delaney

• Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney

‘Apples Never Fall’ FAQ What channel is ‘Apples Never Fall’ on?

Apples Never Fall does not air on traditional TV networks. As a Peacock Original show, it is available exclusively online on Peacock. Where to watch ‘Apples Never Fall’ in the UK?

Peacock UK should stream Apples Never Fall. However, at the time of writing, this hasn’t been confirmed. Previous Peacock Originals streamed on Prime Video in the UK. Will ‘Apples Never Fall’ stream on Prime Video?

Most likely! Depending on where you are in the world, like in the UK or Singapore, you might find Apples Never Fall on Prime Video. Previous Peacock Original series were released on Prime Video in select markets. Is ‘Apples Never Fall’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Apples Never Fall does not stream on Netflix.

