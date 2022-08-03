How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Last updated: August 3, 2022

Six movies, 21 Oscars, and 25 years later, we’re heading back to Middle-earth. Watch Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022.

While legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson will not be helming The Rings of Power, LOTR fans can breathe easy knowing Amazon Studios tapped filmmaker J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, Penny Dreadful) to direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series alongside showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The return to Middle-earth promises to be an avant-garde epic.

Wondering how you can watch The Rings of Power? Here’s your one guide to rule them all.

When will The Rings of Power be released?

LOTR fans can start streaming The Rings of Power from Friday, September 2, 2022. Amazon Studios has committed to five seasons for the LOTR series, with season two of the LOTR prequel show already in production.

How to watch The Rings of Power online

The Rings of Power will stream worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a Prime Video subscription to watch The Rings of Power. Not yet subscribed? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members.

Prime Video is available in countries across the globe, including the U.S., UK, India, Australia, France, Germany, and Singapore. For more details on how to stream Prime Video in your country, check out our FAQs.

The 8-episode-long first season of The Rings of Power will follow a weekly release schedule. In other words, LOTR fans have two months of weekly episodes in Middle-earth to look forward to. We’re not saying no to that! Pro tip: Already subscribed to Prime Video? You can now add The Rings of Power to your Prime Video watchlist and be notified of its premiere on Friday, September 2, 2022.

What is The Rings of Power about?

Like Peter Jackson’s highly acclaimed and revered Lord of The Rings film trilogy, The Rings of Power is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novel series “The Lord of the Rings.” Set during the Second Age (or the Age of Númenor), long before The Fellowship of the Ring, Amazon’s LOTR series will focus on the 20 rings of power given to various figures in Middle-earth. The One Ring was a secret during this time. The multi-season epic follows an ensemble of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Who is in The Rings of Power cast?

The Rings of Power assembles an ensemble cast of familiar characters and newcomers. Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud, His Dark Materials), who has fronted much of the publicity push for the series, plays a young Galadriel, whom viewers may recognize as the ethereal “Lady of the woods” of Lothlórien as portrayed by Cate Blanchett in the movie trilogy. Considered one of the greatest Elves in Middle-earth, Galadriel bore Nenya, one of the rings of power.

British actor Maxim Baldry (Years and Years, Doctor Who) plays a young Isildur, another famous character from LOTR lore. The son of the Númenórean leader, Isildur is at the heart of many events against Sauron in the late Second Age.

The massive ensemble cast also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Is Sauron in The Rings of Power?

Amazon has slowly been revealing key details about The Rings of Power, and one character has dominated discussions about the show—Sauron.

Fans of LOTR have been speculating about which actor plays Sauron in The Rings of Power, how the character will look, and if the character will appear in the first season. Amazon has so far remained tight-lipped about the iconic villain. However, with the release of The Rings of Power SDCC trailer (above), the show makes its most explicit reference to the character yet—the forging of Sauron’s iconic sword.

While much remains unknown about how exactly Sauron will appear in the series, we know that Sauron can freely shapeshift during the Second Age and the books typically depict him as having a fair appearance. How Sauron looks in the series and who plays the character remains anyone’s guess, but one fan theory has dominated forums. Cutting a pale figure and sowing fire seeds in The Rings of Power SDCC trailer, many believe Anson Boon is Sauron.

