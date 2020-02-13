Oscars Live Stream: How to watch the Oscars live

Last year, the 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, to honor the biggest movies and the brightest stars of the moviegoing year.

Want in on the best way to stream next year’s Oscars? Whether you’re in Canada, the UK, Australia, or anywhere outside the U.S., all you need is a VPN and this guide on how to stream the Oscars.

Stream the Oscars on ABC

ABC is the official broadcaster for Oscars and will offer a live stream on their website. You’ll need to log in through your television provider, but once you’ve provided your (or your friend’s or family’s) cable information, you can stream the Oscars live.

Get ExpressVPN Connect to an ExpressVPN server location in the U.S. Visit the ABC live stream or the Oscars official website Enjoy live Oscar HD streams

In addition to streaming via the official ABC Oscars website, you can also watch the Oscars directly through the ABC app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Learn more about watching the ABC with ExpressVPN.

Watch the Oscars on YouTube TV

You can also watch the Oscars on YouTube TV on your computer, mobile device, or smart TV. YouTube TV includes ABC, which is the official U.S. broadcaster for the Academy Awards.

If you don’t have a YouTube TV subscription, don’t worry. You can watch the Oscars for free by signing up for a free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Connect to a U.S. server location Go toYouTube TV and sign up for a free trial Watch the Oscars

Note: You may also need to supply a ZIP code from your chosen VPN location and spoof your geolocation. (Find out how to spoof your geolocation in Chrome and Firefox.)

Tip: You can use the YouTube TV app to watch the Oscars on your phone or tablet. The YouTube TV app is available for Android and iOS. If you don’t have a YouTube TV subscription, simply sign up for a free trial to watch the Oscars for free.

Watch the Oscars on Hulu, Apple TV, or Roku

Other streaming services, like Hulu, Apple TV, and Roku will be showing the Oscars live and offer various free trials. Simply sign in to your preferred service and connect to a server location in the U.S. to stream. Some restrictions may apply.

How to live stream the red carpet

The red carpet for the Oscars streams live on the official Oscars Twitter account @TheAcademy and on ABC. The red carpet show normally starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.), and you can catch all the glitz and glam on the red carpet then.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

For the third consecutive year, the Oscars did not have a host for the 2020 Oscars, and several celebrities stepped up instead to introduce segments of the ceremony. While this could be a possible trend, they may re-introduce hosts for 2021’s Academy Awards, so check back later.

Who are the 2021 Oscar nominees?

Who will be taking home an Oscar in 2021? Stay tuned for the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees later this year.

