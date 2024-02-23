Where to watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 3 in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

It’s time for the new season of The Cleaning Lady! A woman living in the U.S. on an expired visa to keep access to treatment for her son leads a double life as a mother and as a clean-up lady for a gang. Secrets abound in this twisty drama; here’s how to watch The Cleaning Lady online.

Where to watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ online in the U.S.

Watch The Cleaning Lady with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hulu offers a few ways to watch The Cleaning Lady. Episodes from the new season stream on Hulu + Live TV as they air on Fox and become available the day after on regular Hulu. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Max carries past seasons of The Cleaning Lady on demand. No word if season three will eventually make it on the service, though. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Five-day free trial

DirecTV Stream offers a few ways to watch The Cleaning Lady. Episodes stream on DirecTV Stream live on Fox as they air, and the cord cutter also streams past seasons on demand. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ online in Australia

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

Aussies can stream all seasons of The Cleaning Lady on BINGE. Episodes from the new season should stream after they air in the States, while past seasons are available on demand. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month

Free trial: 10-day free trial

Aussies can stream all seasons of The Cleaning Lady on Foxtel Now. Episodes from the new season should stream after they air in the States, while past seasons are available on demand. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ for free

Unfortunately, The Cleaning Lady does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hulu or BINGE, to binge the show for free during their free trial periods.

Stream ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. Start streaming and enjoy!

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream The Cleaning Lady with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key Features:

• High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

• Up to 8 simultaneous connections

• 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

• Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

• Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

• The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

• Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

• Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in another country?

While you can watch The Cleaning Lady by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘The Cleaning Lady’ about?

The Cleaning Lady is based on the Argentinian television series La chica que limpia. The show follows a surgeon-turned-cleaner living illegally in the U.S. to provide for her son’s medical treatment. After witnessing a murder, she’s offered a job as a cleaner and a doctor within a criminal organization, leading her to live a double life between her family and her job.

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 3 release date

Season three of The Cleaning Lady will premiere on March 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Episodes will air weekly and stream the next day on Hulu.

‘The Cleaning Lady’ cast

• Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

• Adan Canto as Arman Morales

• Oliver Hudson as Garret Miller

• Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

• Sebastien LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa

• Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa

• Sean Lew as Chris

• Faith Bryant as Jaz

• Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales

• Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar

• Kate del Castillo as Ramona Sanchez

• Santiago Cabrera as Jorge Sanchez

• Clayton Cardenas as Dante

‘The Cleaning Lady’ FAQ What channel is ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on?

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 airs on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu. Is ‘The Cleaning Lady’ streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, you can rent or purchase The Cleaning Lady on Prime Video. Is ‘The Cleaning Lady’ streaming on Netflix?

No, The Cleaning Lady isn’t currently streaming on Netflix.

