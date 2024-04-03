Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

Climb on board the starship Discovery and go on thrilling missions across the galaxy and discover new worlds and civilizations with Captain Burnham and crew, 10 years before the original Star Trek series. The show that launched Star Trek into the streaming age comes to an end with its fifth season, and we’ve got everything you need to know about Star Trek: Discovery right here!

Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ online in the U.S.

Watch Star Trek: Discovery with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for Star Trek: Discovery. All seasons stream on the service on-demand. Whether traveling or at home, American fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access streaming content in the U.S.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trialCord-cutter Fubo is another great choice for Americans to stream all seasons of Star Trek: Discovery on demand. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ online in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

TVNZ+ streams Star Trek: Discovery for free. Episodes stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Whether traveling or at home, New Zealanders watching with ExpressVPN should select a New Zealand server location to access streaming content on TVNZ+.

Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ online in the UK

Paramount+

Price: From 7 GBP/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for Star Trek: Discovery. All seasons stream on the service on-demand. Whether traveling or at home, British fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a UK server location to access streaming content in the UK.

Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ online in Canada

Paramount+

Price: From 10 CAD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for Star Trek: Discovery. All seasons stream on the service on-demand. Whether traveling or at home, Canadian fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a Canadian server location to access streaming content in Canada.

CTV

Price: Free

Free trial: None

CTV is another great way to stream episodes of Star Trek: Discovery on demand. CTV is free to use, though typically, episodes are free for about a week post-broadcast only. After that, you will need to sign in with your TV provider to access the stream. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ online in Australia

Paramount+

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home for Star Trek: Discovery. All seasons stream on the service on-demand. Whether traveling or at home, Aussies watching with ExpressVPN should select an Australian server location to access streaming content Down Under.

Where to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ for free

While you have to put up with ads, these streamers are your best bet for watching Star Trek: Discovery online for free.

• TVNZ+ : New Zealanders can stream Star Trek: Discovery for free on TVNZ+. Simply create a free account, connect to a New Zealand server location , and start streaming!

• CTV: Canadians can watch the final season of Star Trek: Discovery for free on CTV as it airs week by week. Connect to a Canadian server location for the best streaming experience.

• Pluto TV: The ad-supported streamer currently streams seasons two and three of Star Trek: Discovery in Switzerland , Germany , and Austria . Simply head to the “Star Trek” channel on the service to watch the show.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ in another country?

While you can watch Star Trek: Discovery by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ about?

Set about 10 years before the original Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery follows Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery as they travel across the galaxy on various missions. From a Klingon war to the Mirror Universe and everything in between, Star Trek: Discovery has everything a Trekkie could want!

What to expect from the final season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will be the show’s final season. We’ll see the team travel across the galaxy to find an ancient power that has been hidden for centuries. Others are on the hunt for this power, and the USS Discovery will face off with dangerous foes who will stop at nothing to get it.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 5 release date

The final season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on April 4, 2024.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ cast

Here are the main cast over the many seasons of Star Trek: Discovery:

• Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

• Doug Jones as Saru

• Shazad Latif as Voq and Ash Tyler

• Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets

• Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly

• Jason Issas as Gabriel Lorca

• Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber

• Anson Mount as Christoper Pike

• Rachael Ancheril as Nhan

• David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker

• Tig Notaro as Jett Reno

• Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

• Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner

Some notable recurring cast members include Michelle Yeoh, Emily Coutts, Patrick Kwok-Choon, and Annabelle Wallis.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ FAQ What channel is ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on?

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount Plus. It does not air on television. Will ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ stream on Prime Video?

Yes, you can rent or purchase episodes and seasons of Star Trek: Discovery on Prime Video. How many seasons of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ are there?

There are five seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. Can I watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Netflix?

No, Star Trek: Discovery does not stream on Netflix.

