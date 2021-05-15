How to watch the Friends reunion special: Air date, special guests, and more

Last updated: May 15, 2021

Friends is back. Arguably the most prolific TV sitcom of the 90s is now reuniting 17 years later. Don’t miss Ross, Rachel, and the rest of the cast on HBO Max as they reminisce on the decade-long TV show that changed sitcoms forever.

When will the Friends reunion air?

Called “The One Where They Get Back Together,” the Friends reunion starts streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. Typically, releases on HBO happen at 12:01 am PT or 3:01am ET.

How do I watch the Friends reunion on HBO Max?

The reunion will air exclusively on HBO Max. You can watch it via your cable account or a cord-cutting service.

Here’s how to watch the Friends reunion online from anywhere with a VPN on a computer:

Sign up for ExpressVPN Get ExpressVPN on your device Connect to a secure U.S. server location Visit https://www.hbomax.com Watch the reunion :’)

You can also watch the Friends reunion directly through the HBO Max app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Does HBO offer a free trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max eliminated its one-week free trial in December. But if you have a cord-cutting service already, it is possible you can watch the special without paying anymore for it.

I already have HBO, can I upgrade to HBO Max for ‘free’?

Some people who already have an existing subscription to HBO are able to unlock HBO Max at no extra cost, but it depends on your subscription.

If you subscribe to HBO via any of the following channels or stores, then you have already access to HBO Max without having to pay more for it:

Amazon Appstore

Apple

Google Play

Roku Channel Store

Samsung TV

WarnerMedia

Consolidated Communications

Liberty

North State

Optimum

Service Electric Cablevision

Verizon Fios

Ziply Fiber

If you subscribe to HBO via any of these providers, you’ll have access to HBO Max at no additional cost.

All you have to do is download the HBO Max app on a supported device, sign in through your TV, digital, or mobile provider, and start watching.

Apple TV Channels

AT&T TV

Cox

DIRECTV

Hulu

Optimum

Prime Video Channels

Spectrum

Verizon Fios

Xfinity

Note that if you use Roku through The Roku Channel, you’ll need to first cancel that subscription and sign up to HBO Max itself to access it.

What is the Friends reunion special?

The reunion is not an original episode. Rather, it will be an unscripted hour-long event where all the original cast members will reminisce about their experiences on the show.

Special guests will also appear for the special reunion

The main cast will obviously be there: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

The special will also include a flurry of guests, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

Once you’ve finished watching the Friends reunion, you can proceed to watch the entire show on HBO Max—all 236 episodes.

Besides Friends, HBO Max carries other high-profile licensed content like The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, and South Park. HBO Max also has a slew of original programming, and is well-known for exclusive movie releases like the Justice League Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the forthcoming Space Jam reboot.

Read more about how to stream HBO safely and securely.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.