Last updated: February 4, 2021

Short for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Film Awards are Britain’s answer to the Oscars, and they’re among the most widely recognized awards shows around the world.

Last year, the 73rd BAFTA Film Awards aired on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Royal Albert Hall in London at 9:00 p.m. GMT. Don’t miss a second of next year’s BAFTAs—use a VPN to live stream the BAFTA Film Awards online.

Watch the BAFTAs on BBC One

You can stream the BAFTAs live on BBC One and BBC One HD. Depending on which VPN server location you choose, broadcasts may differ. For example, if you connect to a VPN server location in the U.S., you’ll be redirected to BBC America.

To secure your connection and stream the BAFTAs live, follow these steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a U.S.* or UK server location Head to the BBC and search for the BAFTA Awards Stream the awards

* If you use a U.S.-based server, you may be asked to enter your cable provider’s information.

Learn more about watching the BBC with ExpressVPN.

Who is hosting the BAFTAs this year?

TV presenter Graham Norton took over from Joanna Lumley to host the BAFTAs in 2020. He is best known for his eponymous talk show, The Graham Norton Show, and also regularly hosts BBC’s telecast of Eurovision. Next year’s BAFTAs host has yet to be announced.

The complete list of BAFTA nominations

Check back later this year for the full list of 2021 BAFTA nominees.

