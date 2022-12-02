Where to watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 2022

Last updated:

After a turbulent Season 13 (who could forget the now-infamous “Mexican Week”?), fans of The Great British Baking Show can rejoice as the show’s two-episode holiday special comes with the promise of boozy Yule logs, edible Christmas trees, New Year breakfast buns, and a host of special appearances from British celebrities and past bakers. 

 

How is the holiday special different from the regular season?

Instead of being a full season long, the 2022 version of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays only has two episodes. 

As with previous seasons, the two-hour episodes are both holiday-themed; one is dedicated to Christmas, and the other to New Year’s Eve. They are titled The Great Christmas Baking Show and The Great Festive Baking Show, respectively. 

 

Who will the contestants be?

Episode 1: The Great Christmas Baking Show

The first episode of Season 5 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is a repeat of the 2021 holiday edition of the show. It features the cast of It’s a Sin—a British drama miniseries on HBO and Channel 4

Members of the cast—including Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, and Shaun Dooley—are tasked with creating several unconventional Christmas-inspired dishes (for example, “leftovers pie”).

 

Episode 2: The Great Festive Baking Show

The second and final episode of the series sees a number of fan favorites make their return to the tent, where they battle it out to impress the judges with New Year-themed dishes like “biscuit-based winter diorama” and a “vasilopita cake.” 

Contestants include 2018 runners-up Kim-Joy Hewlett and Jon Jenkins, and 2020 hopefuls Rowan Williams and “patisserie queen” Hermine

Where to stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays online

You can stream the 2022 release of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on a number of platforms, depending on where you are in the world. Two of these include Netflix U.S. if you’re based in the United States, and Channel 4 if you’re in the UK. 

 

Stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays for free on Channel 4

Price: Free

In the UK, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is known as The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials. You can catch all five seasons of the holiday-themed baking show by heading to Channel 4’s website, Alxl4. All you need to do to start streaming is register for an account and provide a valid UK postcode (e.g. BL0 0AA, CB10 1AD). It’s entirely free to watch, but it’s not ad-free. 

If you’d like to watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays without interruption, you can sign up for one of two All4 Plus plans, which start at £3.99 per month.

Watch all the seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix

Price: 6.99 USD/month and up

You can stream all five seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix U.S. Simply search for the show on the platform to watch competitors from past seasons bake sweet festive treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and try not to laugh at the Derry Girls cast causing chaos in the kitchen. 

If you don’t have a Netflix account, you can start streaming The Great British Baking Show: Holidays by signing up to one of their plans.

FAQ

Who won ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’?
When was ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ filmed?
Who are the hosts on ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’?
When does the new season of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ air?
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>