Where to watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 2022

Last updated: December 1, 2022

After a turbulent Season 13 (who could forget the now-infamous “Mexican Week”?), fans of The Great British Baking Show can rejoice as the show’s two-episode holiday special comes with the promise of boozy Yule logs, edible Christmas trees, New Year breakfast buns, and a host of special appearances from British celebrities and past bakers.

How is the holiday special different from the regular season?

Instead of being a full season long, the 2022 version of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays only has two episodes.

As with previous seasons, the two-hour episodes are both holiday-themed; one is dedicated to Christmas, and the other to New Year’s Eve. They are titled The Great Christmas Baking Show and The Great Festive Baking Show, respectively.

Who will the contestants be?

Episode 1: The Great Christmas Baking Show

The first episode of Season 5 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is a repeat of the 2021 holiday edition of the show. It features the cast of It’s a Sin—a British drama miniseries on HBO and Channel 4.

Members of the cast—including Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, and Shaun Dooley—are tasked with creating several unconventional Christmas-inspired dishes (for example, “leftovers pie”).

Episode 2: The Great Festive Baking Show

The second and final episode of the series sees a number of fan favorites make their return to the tent, where they battle it out to impress the judges with New Year-themed dishes like “biscuit-based winter diorama” and a “vasilopita cake.”

Contestants include 2018 runners-up Kim-Joy Hewlett and Jon Jenkins, and 2020 hopefuls Rowan Williams and “patisserie queen” Hermine.

Where to stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays online

You can stream the 2022 release of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on a number of platforms, depending on where you are in the world. Two of these include Netflix U.S. if you’re based in the United States, and Channel 4 if you’re in the UK.

Stream The Great British Baking Show: Holidays for free on Channel 4

Price: Free

In the UK, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is known as The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials. You can catch all five seasons of the holiday-themed baking show by heading to Channel 4’s website, Alxl4. All you need to do to start streaming is register for an account and provide a valid UK postcode (e.g. BL0 0AA, CB10 1AD). It’s entirely free to watch, but it’s not ad-free.

If you’d like to watch The Great British Baking Show: Holidays without interruption, you can sign up for one of two All4 Plus plans, which start at £3.99 per month.

Watch all the seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix

Price: 6.99 USD/month and up

You can stream all five seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays on Netflix U.S. Simply search for the show on the platform to watch competitors from past seasons bake sweet festive treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and try not to laugh at the Derry Girls cast causing chaos in the kitchen.

If you don’t have a Netflix account, you can start streaming The Great British Baking Show: Holidays by signing up to one of their plans.

FAQ Who won ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’? Since the show first aired in 2016, winners of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ have been a mix of returning bakers and British celebrities. In no particular order, 12 of the winners over the past five seasons are: 1. Paul Jagger (Series 6)

2. Jane Beedle (Series 7)

3. Nathaniel Curtis

4. Rahul Mandal (Series 9)

5. Mary-Anne Boermans (Series 2)

6. Rav Bansal (Series 7)

7. Steven Carter-Bailey (Series 8)

8. Saoirse-Monica Jackson

9. Kim-Joy Hewlett (Series 9)

10. Chetna Makan (Series 5)

11. Briony Williams (Series 9)

12. Rosie Brandreth-Poynter (Series 10) When was ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ filmed? Episodes for ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ have been filmed since 2016. They are usually filmed after regular season filming ends. While producers of the show are tight-lipped about the exact dates that filming of the holiday special takes place, beady-eyed fans have pointed out that contestants of the show are usually wearing summer attire, despite the show being a winter-themed special. Therefore, it’s speculated that filming usually takes place sometime in summer, usually between April and August. This is likely due to logistical reasons, as it makes more sense for the show’s producers to use the existing set from the original season to shoot the holiday special. The show’s production team would also need enough time to edit the footage before the episodes are aired on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively. Who are the hosts on ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’? Actors and comedians, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are hosts on Season 5 of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’. The pair have been working together since 2020, when Lucas stepped in to replace Danish-British writer Sandi Toksvig as a co-host on the show. When does the new season of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ air? While there has been no official announcement of when Season 6 of the festive baking show will air, it’s expected that the 22/23 UK version of the show—known as ‘The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials’ 22/23—will air on Channel 4 on Dec 25, 2022, and Jan 1, 2023, respectively. As with the fifth season of the U.S. version of the show, ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ 22/23 is only expected to be released on Netflix later in 2023.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.