Last updated: August 17, 2023

From the makers of the award-winning documentary Once Upon a Time in Iraq comes the five-part documentary series Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland. Here’s everything you need to know about the historical documentary and how to watch it.

What is Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland about?

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland is a historical documentary that chronicles Northern Ireland’s violent past from the period known as The Troubles in the 1960s to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Using archival footage and unheard testimonies from the people who lived through Northern Ireland’s troubled history, the series will shed light on the communities from both sides of the devastating conflict and how they deal with its legacy 25 years later. The documentary has been praised for its honest and affecting look into the conflict that has defined Northern Ireland.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland release date

In the UK, Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland premiered on May 22, 2023. The documentary is penciled for broadcast release on August 28, 2023, in the U.S.

Where to watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland for free

BBC iPlayer

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland aired on BBC in May 2023 and is now available to stream in its entirety for British viewers on the streaming service BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is completely free to use, though you’ll first have to register for an account and provide a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT) to start watching.

PBS

In the U.S., the broadcast channel PBS will air all episodes of Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland from August 28 to August 30 on TV. Don’t want to wait for the television broadcast? Stream the entire documentary for free on the PBS website and app right now.

You can also watch the documentary through PBS on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The documentary will be available to stream until November 22.

Who is in Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland features unfiltered personal accounts from people who had to live with the violence in Northern Ireland, giving them a platform to share their stories. Each episode of the five-part series features different people from both sides of the conflict. The documentary is directed by James Bluemel.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland FAQ How many episodes are there in Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland? There are five episodes in Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland. Who directed Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland? Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland is directed by James Bluemel. Is Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland on Netflix? No, Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland isn’t streaming on Netflix. Where can I watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland in the U.S.? Watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland on the PBS website or app for free in the U.S. Or tune in to its broadcast on the PBS television channel from August 28 to 30. Where can I watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland in the UK? Watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland on BBC iPlayer for free in the UK. Where can I watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland in Australia? Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland isn’t available to stream in Australia. Where can I watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland in Canada? Canadians can watch Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland on the PBS on-demand streaming service, Passport. To be PBS Passport member, you need to pay 5 USD monthly sustainer fee.

