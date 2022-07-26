Where to watch House of the Dragon online

Last updated: July 25, 2022

When does House of the Dragon come out?

HBO’s epic series Game of Thrones went out with something of a whimper (or smoky sputter?) in 2019, but the network is banking on a fiery return to glory with its new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which will come out on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Not only will the show lean into one of the most popular aspects of GoT—the dragons!—but it will also be helmed by co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind many of GoT’s most legendary episodes, including “Hardhome,” “Battle of the Bastards,” and “The Long Night.”

How to watch House of the Dragon online

In the United States, House of the Dragon will air on the cable channel HBO along with its streaming service HBO Max. Viewers in Latin America, Scandinavia (and much of the rest of Europe), and Asia should also be able to watch the show on their regional version of HBO.

While HBO Max is not currently offering a free trial, you can get 7 days free if you sign up for the channel through Hulu or Amazon.

In the UK, House of the Dragon will air on Sky Atlantic and its companion streaming service Now; while Game of Thrones episodes aired simultaneously to the U.S. broadcast, this has not yet been confirmed for House of the Dragon. Fans in Germany, Italy, and New Zealand can also catch the show through their version of Sky. Similarly, while HBO is not available in France, the streaming platform OCS will be airing House of the Dragon simultaneously (and it also offers a selection of other shows and movies from HBO).

To watch House of the Dragon in Australia, viewers can choose between the cable service Foxtel or the streaming platform Binge. Due to the time difference, fans Down Under should note that House of the Dragon will premiere in Oz on August 22.

When does House of the Dragon take place?

Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s spinoff book Fire & Blood, the 10-episode series is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will focus on the machinations of House Targaryen. While the book takes a more comprehensive approach to the family’s history, this prequel series will focus on the civil war known as “The Dance of the Dragons,” when the Targaryens were at the height of their power and dragons ruled the skies.

Who’s in the House of the Dragon cast?

Much like Game of Thrones, the sprawling House of the Dragon features a mix of familiar faces and relative unknowns (whose lives are probably about to change forever). Get ready to see a lot of platinum blond wigs.

Perhaps the most recognizable face is Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown), who will play the shifty Daemon Targaryen, brother to King Viserys I. British actor Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders, The Bourne Ultimatum), who will play the beleaguered king, should also be familiar to most global audiences.

Some relative newcomers will be anchoring the show, however, as it will focus on the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (one of two claimants to succession) and her best friend Alicent Hightower, daughter of the ambitious Hand of the King Otto Hightower (portrayed by well-known Welsh actor Rhys Ifans). Australian actress Milly Alcock and British actress Emily Carey will portray Rhaenyra and Alicent as teenagers before the series shifts to their adulthood and actresses Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke take over the respective roles.

Rounding out the main cast will be Tom Glynn-Carney as Princess Rhaenyra’s younger brother and rival for the throne, Prince Aegon, and British TV veteran Steve Toussaint as the legendary Lord Corlys Velaryon, the infamous “Sea Snake” from a prominent ancient Valyrian house.

What about the Jon Snow spinoff on HBO Max?

In June 2022, word leaked that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow for a forthcoming spinoff series that would presumably pick up where GoT left off. Few details are known given that the series is in very early development, but the world was abuzz since this leaves the door open for the return of other fan-favorite characters (wherefore art thou, Drogon?).

Meanwhile, HBO is also working on a few other prequel and spinoff series, including 10,000 Ships (about Princess Nymeria), Voyages (about the aforementioned Sea Snake), and the somewhat lower-stakes Dunk and Egg (inspired by Martin’s eponymous spinoff novella series). On top of that, there are also three animated prequel projects in the works.

Bottom line: Thrones fans have plenty to look forward to—at least when it comes to streaming. As for The Winds of Winter (and the fabled seventh and final book in the Game of Thrones saga)? Basically, we know nothing.

