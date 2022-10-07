How to watch Bling Empire Season 3

Last updated: October 7, 2022

Bling Empire—a.k.a the reality TV equivalent of Crazy Rich Asians—is back for a third season on Netflix! And as usual, it’s full of explosive moments with drama, heartbreak, and couture in spades. Whether you’re following up from past seasons or in need of a new binge-worthy series, you won’t want to miss the season’s hottest reality TV show. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming Bling Empire Season 3.

When does Bling Empire Season 3 release?

The third season of Bling Empire dropped on 5 October 2022, with all 10 episodes now available for streaming.

Where can I stream Bling Empire Season 3?

The show is available exclusively on Netflix, along with all its past seasons. Here’s how you can stream Netflix with unlimited bandwidth and in blazing-fast HD.

What is Bling Empire about?

Bling Empire is a reality series starring ultra-rich East and Southeast Asian socialities from the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, all living the high life in Los Angeles. The cast comprises a group of real-life friends, and has been compared to Keeping Up with The Kardashians and Selling Sunset.

Who is the cast of Bling Empire Season 3?

The latest season will feature a mix of fresh and familiar faces, with Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Guy Tang, Jaime Xie, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Leah Qin, and Mimi Morris returning as cast members. There will also be a few guest cameos—but you’ll have to watch to find out who!

What about Bling Empire: New York?

Bling fans have plenty to get excited about, as the upcoming spin-off series will be set in Manhattan and promises even more on-screen drama and opulence. There’s no release date yet, but the cast has been mostly confirmed—Season 2’s Dorothy Wang will star, alongside Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Blake Abbie, Stephen and Deborah Hung, and Richard Chang.

Love reality TV? Learn more about how to get the best reality TV-watching experience with ExpressVPN.

