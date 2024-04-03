Where to watch ‘Walker’ in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

The CW’s Walker is a reimagining of the long-running hit Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993. Brought back to the screen for the new decade, this thrilling Western will get your heart pumping. Here’s everything you need to know about Walker, including how you can watch it for free.

Where to watch ‘Walker’ online in the U.S.

The CW

Price: Free

Free trial: None

The CW is the streaming home for Walker. Episodes stream on The CW’s website for free on-demand. It is completely free to stream on the site, though you may have to put up with some ads. Whether traveling or at home, Americans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access streaming content in the U.S.

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month

Free trial: None

Max streams past seasons of Walker. It’s likely that Season 4 will make it to the streamer, though a date has yet to be announced. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Where to watch ‘Walker’ online outside the U.S.

Stan

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Outside the U.S.? Your best bet for watching Walker is on Australia’s Stan. The service offers a generous free trial, so be sure to take advantage of it when you sign up. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch 'Walker' online for free

Stream Walker for free on The CW's website. You don't need an account to stream on The CW, but you will have to put up with ads. Content on The CW's website is geo-blocked to the U.S.

What is ‘Walker’ about?

Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two, returns home to Austin after two years undercover, only to find challenges await him there. Reconnecting with his son and daughter, navigating family dynamics, and teaming up with a new partner, he uncovers unexpected connections while investigating his wife’s death.

‘Walker’ Season 4 release date

Season 4 of Walker premiered on April 3, 2024.

‘Walker’ cast

• Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

• Genevieve Padalecki as Emily Walker

• Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez

• Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

• Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

• Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

• Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

• Kale Culley as Arlo Walker

• Coby Bell as Captain Larry James

• Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

‘Walker’ FAQ What channel is ‘Walker’ on?

Walker airs on The CW and streams for free on its website. Can I watch ‘Walker’ on Netflix?

No, Walker does not stream on Netflix. Is ‘Walker’ streaming on Max?

Yes, Walker is streaming on Max.

