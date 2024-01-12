Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2024

Last updated: January 12, 2024

Celebrity talent and professional ice skaters grace the rink for jaw-dropping performances; there’s no competition as dazzling as Dancing on Ice. Don’t miss a moment of the action; here’s how to watch the show online from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ in another country?

While you can watch Dancing on Ice by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ online in the UK

Watch Dancing on Ice with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

ITVX

Price: Free

Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of Dancing on Ice. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Dancing on Ice’ outside the UK

Unfortunately, Dancing on Ice does not stream on streaming services outside the UK. If you’re from the UK and are traveling, you can stream the show on ITVX by connecting to our UK server location.

Stream the ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re a British fan and want to stream the show, connect to a secure UK server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

What is ‘Dancing on Ice’ about?

Celebrity talent and professional ice skaters dazzle your screens with ice-skating magic. Under the guidance of Olympic figure skating champions, each competing pair takes to the rink each week to compete for the public’s vote and the judge’s approval. While there is no cash prize, the winners get to bring home the iconic Dancing on Ice trophy and the right to brag!

‘Dancing on Ice’ Series 16 release date

Dancing on Ice Series 16 will air from January 14, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. GMT on ITV.

‘Dancing on Ice’ Series 16 contestants

A fresh batch of contestants are gracing the rink this season! Here’s the full Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up:

• Adele Roberts, 44. The DJ will partner with professional Mark Hanretty

• Amber Davies, 26. The theatre performer will partner with professional Simon Senecal

• Claire Sweeny, 52. The actress will partner with professional Colin Grafton

• Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, 59. The Olympic ski jumper will partner with professional Vicky Ogden

• Hannah Spearritt, 42. The singer-actress will partner with professional Andy Buchanan

• Greg Rutherford MBE, 36. The Olympic long jumper will partner with professional Vanessa James

• Lou Sanders, 37. The comedian will partner with professional Brendyn Hatfield

• Mile Nazaire, 27. The TV personality will partner with professional Vannesa Bauer

• Ricky Hatton MBE, 44. The former professional boxer will partner with professional Robin Johnstone

• Ricky Norwood, 40. The actor will partner with professional Annette Dytrt

• Roxy Shahidi, 40. The actress will partner with professional Sylvain Longchambon

• Ryan Thomas, 39. The actor will partner with professional Amani Fancy



Hairdresser Stephen Lustig-Webb was set to join the competition but dropped out due to an injury. Dancing on Ice 2024 is hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.

‘Dancing on Ice’ FAQ What channel is ‘Dancing on Ice’ on?

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV and streams free on ITVX. Why did Phillip Schofield leave ‘Dancing on Ice’?

Long-time Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield left the series when he resigned from ITV due to a workplace relationship with a young ITV employee. How many seasons of ‘Dancing on Ice’ are there?

As of 2024, there are 16 seasons of Dancing on Ice. Where to stream ‘Dancing on Ice’ in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, Dancing on Ice is not available to stream in the U.S. Is ‘Dancing on Ice’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Dancing on Ice does not stream on Netflix.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.