How to stream the 2020 Emmys live

Last updated: February 4, 2021

Like the MTV VMAs that just passed, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be streamed virtually by official broadcaster ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on Sunday September 20, 2020. With nominees expected to participate from home (in as many as 140 locations), this year’s Emmy Awards will be an unusual one to watch live.

Wondering how to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards? Here is what you need to know.

When are the 2020 Emmys?

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards show will be broadcast virtually at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 20. The awards show will be hosted by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and streamed live by ABC instead of Fox which broadcasted the show last year.

Live stream the Emmys online on YouTube TV

This year the Emmy Awards will be streamed live on ABC instead of Fox, which broadcasted the show last year. The easiest way to watch the Emmy Awards online is on ABC via YouTube TV. The service is only available to users in the U.S., but if you’re outside the U.S., whether you’re in Canada, Australia, or elsewhere, you can still catch the awards live with a VPN.

To stream the Primetime Emmys:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to an ExpressVPN server location in the U.S. Head to YouTube TV and sign in or sign up for a one-month free trial. Search for ABC and click on its live stream. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension. Enjoy the show!

Live stream the Emmys on other cord-cutting services

As well as YouTube TV, you can also stream ABC on other cord-cutting services in the U.S.; Hulu with Live TV and AT&T Now both have free trials that you can take advantage of.

Simply log in or register an account with them and start streaming the Emmy Awards (you may need to select a TV service provider).

Who are the 2020 Emmy nominees?

Over the past few years, online streaming giants have produced a formidable volume of awards-worthy programming. This year, Netflix leads the pack with 37 nominations, followed by HBO with 32, and Hulu with 14. HBO has two shows to thank for making up 22 of its nominations, with Watchmen and Succession receiving the most nominations: 11 and 10 Emmy nods respectively.

Want to binge-watch the series before the Emmys? Find out how you can watch the nominated shows on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and other U.S. channels.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

