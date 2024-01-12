Where to watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ in 2024

Last updated: January 12, 2024

Nothing beats watching a cheater get caught red-handed. Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is back for another juicy season of uncovering the truth and bringing justice to cheated-on partners.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ in another country?

Where to watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ online in the U.S.

Watch Caught in the Act: Unfaithful with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

MTV

Price: Free

Free trial: None

If you have cable, you can easily catch the show on MTV. Episodes will also stream on the MTV website and mobile app.

To watch the show on the MTV website, click on the “Live TV” option on the navigation bar. You may be prompted to sign in with your TV provider, though the website also offers a “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to bypass this step. You will need to create an account with your email address, though. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus will stream the show once season 3 airs. No word yet if past seasons will be available on the streamer, too. Paramount Plus is home to a whole host of MTV content; it’s a great service for MTV fans. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo offers a few ways to watch Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. All seasons are streaming on-demand, and you can watch the new season live as it airs, as Fubo carries MTV, too. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

BET Plus

Price: From 10 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Season 1 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is streaming BET Plus. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ online in the UK

Paramount Plus

Price: From 7 GBP/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Brits can catch select episodes of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful on Paramount Plus. Fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ in Australia

Paramount Plus

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fans Down Under can catch select episodes of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful on Paramount Plus. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ for free

Watch Caught in the Act: Unfaithful for free using the 24-hour viewing pass on MTV’s website.

On the MTV website, click on the “Live TV” option on the navigation bar. You may be prompted to sign in with your TV provider, though the website also offers a “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to bypass this step. You will need to create an account with your email address, though.

Streaming with ExpressVPN? Be sure to select a server location from where you’re based for the best streaming experience.

What is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ about?

Cheating partners getting their just deserts makes for some fine reality TV. MTV’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is hosted by TV personality Tami Roman. She helps suspicious lovers uncover the truth about their allegedly straying partners.

‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ release date

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Season 3 streams from January 9, 2024.

‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ FAQ What channel is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ on?

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful airs on MTV and streams on its website and on Paramount Plus. How many seasons of ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ are there?

There are three seasons of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. Is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, you can rent or purchase Caught in the Act: Unfaithful on Prime Video. Is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Caught in the Act: Unfaithful does not stream on Netflix. Where is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ filmed?

According to Collider, the show is primarily filmed in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

