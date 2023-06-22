Where to watch the 2023 BET Awards live online

Last updated: June 23, 2023

The 23rd BET Awards are happening on June 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET to celebrate the best black entertainers, sportspersons, and humanitarian figures. Dubbed “culture’s biggest night,” this year’s show will also celebrate the past 50 years of hip-hop with an impressive lineup of performers.

Join the party and celebrate Black excellence; here’s how to watch the 2023 BET Awards online.

Where can I watch the 2023 BET Awards?

Watch the 23rd BET Awards for free on BET

Price: Free

If you have cable, you can easily catch the 2023 BET Awards on BET. The live telecast will also stream on the BET website and BET NOW mobile app.

To watch the show on the BET website, click on the “Live TV” option on the navigation bar. You may be prompted to sign in with your TV provider, though the website also offers a “24-hour viewing pass” which allows you to bypass this step. You will need to create an account with your email address, though.

Livestream the 2023 BET Awards on BET Plus

Price: 9.99 USD/month and up

BET Plus is another great way to watch the event live. The streaming service comes with a 7-day free trial for new users.

Watch the BET Awards live on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries BET, and offers a 14-day free trial. YouTube TV does not require payment with a U.S. credit card, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.

Live stream the 2023 BET Awards on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes BET. There’s a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Catch the 2023 BET Awards on Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Fubo includes several entertainment channels, such as BET. It’s another way to catch the full ceremony live, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

​​Watch the 2023 BET Awards via Paramount+

Price: 4.99 USD/month and up

Paramount+ is also home to BET content. While it hasn’t been confirmed, we do expect the awards show to stream on the service. Paramount+ comes with a 7-day free trial.

When are the 2023 BET Awards?

Save the date! The 23rd BET Awards are happening on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The award show will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Who’s performing at the 2023 BET Awards?

The 2023 BET Awards will celebrate five decades of hip-hop, and they’ve lined up some of the best artists to perform for the night. They are:

• 69 Boyz

• Big Daddy Kane

• Chief Keef

• DJ Unk

• E-40

• Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.)

• Fat Joe

• Ja Rule

• Kid ‘N Play

• MC Lyte

• Percy “Master P” Miller

• Remy Ma

• Soulja Boy

• The Sugarhill Gang

• Trick Daddy

• Trina

• Tyga

• Uncle Luke

• Warren G

• Ying Yang Twins

• Yo-Yo

Who are the 2023 BET Awards nominees?

This year’s nominations see Drake leading the pack with seven nods, including album of the year. Lizzo and 21 Savage scored five nominations apiece, while Beyoncé earned four.

The BET Awards also include a Viewer’s Choice Award category, where viewers can vote for their favorite acts. Make your vote count and submit your vote for the BET Viewer’s Choice Award here.

Here’s the full nomination list for the 2023 BET Awards:

Album of the Year

“Anyways, Life’s Great” – GloRilla

“Breezy” – Chris Brown

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”- Kendrick Lamar

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé

“SOS” – Sza

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Sza

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A lLar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”- King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” – Sza

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$ap Rocky for Awge

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live)” – Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” – Cece Winans

“Kingdom” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” – Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” – Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” – Sza

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Her” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” – Coi Leray

“Special” – Lizzo

Best Movie

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Creed 3”

“Emancipation”

“Nope”

“The Woman King”

“Till”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

BET Awards FAQ Can I watch the BET Awards on Amazon? No, the BET Awards will not stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, if you have a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch the award show through the streamer on your Amazon Fire TV Stick. Can I watch the BET Awards on YouTube?

Yes, the BET Awards can be streamed on YouTube TV. Highlights from the night should stream on regular YouTube after for free. Where can I watch the BET Awards 2023 replay? Can’t tune in live for the BET Awards? Watch it on-demand on BET Plus and the BET website. You should be able to stream it on Paramount Plus too.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.