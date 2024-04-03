Where to watch ‘All American’ in 2025

Last updated: February 6, 2025

The CW’s All American is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger. It’s been a long wait for season six, but it is finally upon us. However, it brings with it news of a cast member leaving the series. Season six sees the departure of Hunter Clowdus from the show.

Where to watch ‘All American’ online in the U.S.

Watch All American with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

The CW

Price: Free

Free trial: None

The CW is the streaming home for All American. Episodes stream on The CW’s website for free on-demand. It is completely free to stream on the site, though you may have to put up with some ads. Whether traveling or at home, Americans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access streaming content in the U.S.

Netflix

Price: From 7 USD/month

Free trial: None

Netflix streams past seasons of All American. It’s likely that Season 6 will make it to the streamer, though a date has yet to be announced. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Where to watch ‘All American’ online outside the U.S.

Stan

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Outside the U.S.? Your best bet for watching All American is on Australia’s Stan. The service offers a generous free trial, so be sure to take advantage of it when you sign up. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

How to watch ‘All American’ online for free

Stream All American for free on The CW’s website. You don’t need an account to stream on The CW, but you will have to put up with ads. Content on The CW’s website is geo-blocked to the U.S. Americans outside the U.S. who want to watch Walker for free, be sure to select a U.S. server location to access the show.

Stream ‘All American’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re an American fan and want to stream the show, connect to a secure U.S. server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream All American with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key Features:

• High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

• Up to 8 simultaneous connections

• 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

• Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

• Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

• The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

• Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

• Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘All American’ in another country?

While you can watch All American by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘All American’ about?

All American follows the riveting journey of Spencer James, a gifted high school football player juggling life between South Crenshaw and Beverly Hills High School. It’s a compelling tale of friendship, self-discovery, and pursuing dreams against the odds. The show is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

‘All American’ Season 6 release date

Season 6 of All American premiered on April 1, 2024.

‘All American’ cast

• Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

• Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper

• Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

• Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

• Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

• Cody Christian as Asher Adams

• Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

• Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker

• Jalyn Hall as Dillon James

• Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson

• Brent Jennings as Willie Baker

• Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

• Da’Vinchi as Darnell Hayes

• Kareem J. Grimes as Cordell “Preach” Simms

• Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

• Noah Gray-Cabey as Frausto

• Simeon Daise as Jabari Long

• Deric Augustine as Clay Taylor

• Mustafa Speaks as Kenny Boone

• Sean Carrigan as Ivan Garrett

• Muta Horcher as Jaymee

‘All American’ FAQ What channel is ‘All American’ on?

All American airs on The CW and streams for free on its website. Can I watch ‘All American’ on Netflix?

Yes, All American streams on Netflix in the U.S. Is ‘Walker’ streaming on Max?

No, All American does not stream on Max.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.