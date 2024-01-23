Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 in 2024

Last updated: January 23, 2024

Since Young Sheldon premiered in 2017, it has become a hit and a staple of television. The Big Bang Theory prequel concludes with season seven; here’s everything to know about Young Sheldon, including where to watch from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ in another country?

While you can watch Young Sheldon by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in the U.S.

Watch Young Sheldon with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Stream the final season of Young Sheldon on Paramount Plus. Episodes should stream after they air on CBS. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Max

Price: From 10 USD/month

Free trial: None

Past seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on Max. The final season should eventually make it to the streamer after it concludes. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Five-day free trial

Past seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on DirecTV Stream. The final season should eventually make it to the streamer after it concludes. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in the UK

Channel 4

Price: Free

Free trial: None

Channel 4 streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon for free. The new and final season should eventually stream on the service. While Channel 4 is free to use, you will need to create an account first with your name, email address, and a UK postcode (e.g., WC1X 0AA). British fans watching Channel 4 with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in Canada

CTV

Price: Free

Free trial: None

While CTV currently only streams select episodes of season four on demand, it will also stream the final season of Young Sheldon when it premieres. CTV is free to use, though typically, episodes are free for about a week post-broadcast only. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Netflix

Price: From 6 CAD/month

Free trial: None

Netflix streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon. We’d expect season seven to eventually make it onto the service after its finale. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in Australia

Binge

Price: From 18 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

BINGE currently streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon. We’d expect season seven to eventually make it onto the service after its finale. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Netflix

Price: From 7 AUD/month

Free trial: None

Netflix streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon. We’d expect season seven to eventually make it onto the service after its finale. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Prime Video

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon. We’d expect season seven to eventually make it onto the service after its finale. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Foxtel Now

Price: From 45 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Foxtel Now streams select past seasons of Young Sheldon. If you’re in Australia and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ online in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ will stream season seven of Young Sheldon for free. Past seasons are also available on demand. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Fans in New Zealand watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

Netflix

Price: From 13 NZD/month

Free trial: None

Netflix streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon. We’d expect season seven to eventually make it onto the service after its finale. New Zealanders watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

Prime Video

Price: From 8 NZD/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video streams all past seasons of Young Sheldon. We’d expect season seven to eventually make it onto the service after its finale. If you’re in New Zealand and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

How to watch ‘Young Sheldon’ for free

While you have to put up with ads, these streamers are your best bet for watching Young Sheldon online at no extra cost.

• TVNZ+ : New Zealanders can stream Young Sheldon for free on TVNZ+. Simply create a free account, connect to a New Zealand server location , and start streaming!

• Channel 4 : British fans can stream Young Sheldon for free on Channel 4. Simply create a free account, connect to a UK server location , and start streaming!

• CTV: Canadians can watch the final season of Young Sheldon for free on CTV as it airs week by week. Connect to a Canadian server location for the best streaming experience.

What is ‘Young Sheldon’ about?

Young Sheldon is a prequel sitcom that humorously explores the early life of Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Set in Texas during his childhood and teenage years, the show explores his genius, social quirks, and the challenges he faces in a world that struggles to comprehend his exceptional intellect.

Season seven is the show’s final season and is expected to bridge the prequel with the main The Big Bang Theory series. Speculation is rife that we’ll see a young Leonard appear, too!

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 release date

Young Sheldon Season 7 premieres on February 15, 2024, on CBS. The final season will be 14 episodes long, and the series finale on May 16, 2024, will be an hour long.

‘Young Sheldon’ cast

• Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

• Raegan Revord as Sheldon’s twin sister Missy

• Montana Jordan as Shedlon’s older brother Georgie

• Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother Mary

• Lance Barber as Sheldon’s father George Cooper

• Annie Potts as Sheldon’s grandmother, aka Meemaw

• Emily Osment as Georgie’s fiancé Mandy

‘Young Sheldon’ FAQ What channel is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?

Young Sheldon airs on CBS in the U.S. How many seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’ are there?

There are seven seasons of Young Sheldon. Is ‘Young Sheldon’ streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, Young Sheldon is available in select Prime Video libraries, such as in Australia and New Zealand. You should be able to rent or purchase the show from Amazon Prime as well. Is ‘Young Sheldon’ streaming on Netflix?

Yes, Young Sheldon is available in select Netflix libraries, such as in Australia, Canada, and Singapore. Are Sheldon Cooper and young Sheldon the same person?

Yes, young Sheldon grows up to be Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. Is there a sequel to ‘Young Sheldon’?

Yes, as a prequel show, Young Sheldon’s sequel would be The Big Bang Theory.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.