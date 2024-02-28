Where to watch ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 13 in 2025

Last updated: February 6, 2025

A brand new season of Call the Midwife is here! Season 13 is set in 1969, a year of upheaval in the UK. It’s going to be an interesting season, and we’ve got all the ways to watch the show online and for free. Read on to find out!

Where to watch ‘Call the Midwife’ online in the UK

Watch Call the Midwife with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Free trial: None

BBC iPlayer streams Call the Midwife for free. You’ll first have to register for an account and provide a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT) to access the show on the service. Brits watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘Call the Midwife’ outside the UK

PBS

Price: From 5 USD/month

Free trial: None

Canadians and Americans can watch Call the Midwife on the PBS on-demand streaming service, Passport. To be a PBS Passport member, you will need to pay a 5 USD monthly sustainer fee. If you’re streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location from where you’re from.

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

Aussies can stream Call the Midwife on BINGE. Episodes from season 13 are streaming now, and they’ll be available on demand afterward. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘Call the Midwife’ for free

The best way to watch Call the Midwife for free is on BBC iPlayer. If you’re traveling, simply connect to a server location in your home country to access the show. For example, Brits can connect to a UK server location to watch the show for free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Stream ‘Call the Midwife’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re traveling out of the UK and want to stream the show, connect to a secure UK server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream Call the Midwife with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Call the Midwife’ in another country?

While you can watch Call the Midwife by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Call the Midwife’ about?

Call the Midwife chronicles the lives of midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House in the East End of London. In a rapidly changing world, they deal with the pressures of the world around them and the medical problems of the Poplar district in London. A period drama, each season of the series follows a different year and tackles different social themes that affected the era.

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 13 release date

Call the Midwife Season 13 premieres on March 17, 2024, in the U.S. The new season premiered on January 7, 2024, in the UK and is available for on-demand streaming on British streamers now.

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 13 cast

• Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Sister-in-charge at Nonnatus House

• Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, retired nurse and midwife

• Helen Georg e as Nurse Beatrix “Trixie” Franklin (later Lady Aylward), senior nurse and midwife

• Laura Main as Shelagh Turner (formerly Sister Bernadette), sister-in-charge and practice manager, at the surgery

• Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, general practitioner, clinical lead

• Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, shopkeeper and caretaker of Nonnatus House

• Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner, pre-registration house officer

• Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, nursing deputy sister-in-charge

• Annabelle Apsion as Violet Gee (later Mayor Buckle), Haberdasher, Member of the Tower Hamlets Borough Council

• Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

• Georgie Glen as Millicent Higgins, secretary at the surgery

• Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson, pupil social worker

• Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward (Later Lord Aylward), property owner, owner of Nonnatus House

• Megan Cusack as Nurse Ann “Nancy” Corrigan, nurse and midwife

• Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, health visitor

• Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland (formerly Claudine Warren), nurse and midwife

• Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, nurse and midwife

‘Call the Midwife’ FAQ What channel is ‘Call the Midwife’ on?

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One in the UK and on PBS in the U.S. Does ‘Call the Midwife’ stream on Prime Video?

Yes, you can rent or purchase Call the Midwife on Prime Video.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.