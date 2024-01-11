Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ in 2024

Last updated: January 12, 2024

Ready for more Love Island? Your favorite Love Island stars are returning to the iconic villa for another shot at finding love in the brand new Love Island All Stars!

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ online in the UK

ITVX

Price: Free

Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of the Love Island. Love Island All Stars streams daily at 9 p.m. GMT. ITVX is totally free to use, you'll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account.

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ for free in Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Free trial: None

Aussie fans, 9Now is the streaming service to use if you want to stream Love Island All Stars. The best part? It's totally free to use! All you need to do is to create an account and put up with some ads. Episodes stream daily at 6 p.m. AEDT but with a two-day delay.

Where to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ online in the U.S.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

As with past seasons of Love Island UK, Love Island All Stars is expected to eventually make it onto Hulu. Seasons of Love Island UK have typically made it onto the U.S. streamer with a two-week delay.

How to watch ‘Love Island All Stars’ for free

Hoping to catch Love Island All Stars for free? If you're based in the UK or Australia, you're in luck! Streaming services ITVX and 9Now are streaming Love Island All Stars completely free. All you need is to create an account to start watching.

Streaming with ExpressVPN? Be sure to select a server location from where you’re based for the best streaming experience.

What is ‘Love Island All Stars’ about?

Your favorite Islanders are returning to recapture the magic and romance of Love Island! Iconic past contestants of the UK dating show will fall in love again in the infamous South African villa, and things are about to get juicy! Exes will see each other again, bygones won’t be bygones, and all sorts of feelings will be dredged up. Love Island is back; we’re all ready to soak up the drama.

‘Love Island All Stars’ release date

Love Island All Stars will stream from January 15, 2024, on ITVX. Love Island All Stars is replacing the classic Winter season of the dating show.

Who is in ‘Love Island All Stars’?

With Maya Jama back to host, are you keen to find out which of your favorite Islanders are returning for the first-ever Love Island All Stars? Here is the full list of returning Islanders and the seasons they were from:

• Anton Danyluk, Love Island Season 5

• Chris Taylor, Love Island Season 5

• Demi Jones, Love Island Season 6

• Georgia Harrison, Love Island Season 3

• Georgia Steel, Love Island Season 4

• Hannah Elizabeth, Love Island Season 1

• Jake Cornish , Love Island Season 7

• Kaz Kamwi, Love Island Season 7

• Liberty Poole, Love Island Season 7

• Luis Morrison, Love Island Season 1

• Mitchel Taylor, Love Island Season 10

• Toby Aromolaran, Love Island Season 7

‘Love Island All Stars’ FAQ What channel is ‘Love Island All Stars’ on?

Love Island All Stars will air daily on ITV2 and stream free on ITVX. What is the difference between ‘Love Island Games’ and ‘Love Island All Stars’? Love Island Games is created by the producers of Love Island USA and brings together an all-star cast of Islanders from the different international versions of the reality show. Love Island All Stars is created by the producers of the original Love Island series from the UK and features returning Islanders from the different UK seasons. Will ‘Love Island All Stars’ stream on Hulu?

While currently unconfirmed, Love Island All Stars is expected to stream on Hulu. Past seasons of Love Island UK have made it onto Hulu with a two-week delay. Will ‘Love Island All Stars’ stream on Peacock?

While Peacock is the streaming home of Love Island USA, the original British version of the show doesn’t stream on the service. Our educated guess is that Love Island All Stars will likely not make it onto the service too. We’ll update this page if that changes, though! Is ‘Love Island All Stars’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Love Island All Stars does not stream on Netflix. Will ‘Love Island All Stars’ have bombshells?

Yes, the series will have bombshells. Bombshells are contestants who enter the villa after the show has started filming.

