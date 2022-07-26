How to watch the Neighbours finale online

Last updated: July 26, 2022

The seminal Australian soap opera Neighbours is closing the door after 37 years on the air. Catch up with all of your favourite Neighbours, old and new, one last time before the saga of Ramsay Street ends. Word is that many fan favourites and A-listers who got their start on the soap will be returning for the last Neighbours episode. Read on for all the details!

When is the Neighbours finale?

The final week of the series will begin wrapping up with 90-minute episodes before ending with the series finale on Thursday, July 28th 2022 at 7:30 p.m. AEST on 10 play in Australia and Friday, July 29th at 9 p.m. on My5 (Channel 5) in the UK.

Where to watch the final Neighbours episode online

In Australia, you can catch up on Neighbours episodes online on 10 play after they’ve aired on Channel 10 and 10 Peach. In the UK, Neighbours episodes are available on My5 after they’ve aired on Channel 5.

Stream the Neighbours finale for free on 10 play

Price: Free

Watch it on 10 play HERE!

While it’s free to stream Neighbours on 10 play, you’ll need to sign up for a free account to watch it online. As a free service, 10 play relies on ads for funding.

Watch Neighbours for free on My5

Price: Free

Watch it on My5 HERE!

Like 10 play, My5 (also known as Channel 5) is a free, ad-supported, on-demand catch up service and requires registration before you can watch Neighbours.

Who is returning for the Neighbours finale?

Guest stars for the finale will include the return of big names like Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, Delta Goodrem, Holly Valance, and Jesse Spencer.

Sounds like the kind of street we’d love to live on!

