How to watch the Billboard Music Awards live

Last updated: February 4, 2021

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The event is available to stream via a range of different outlets. You can use a VPN to watch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards live in minutes.

Stream the Billboard Music Awards live on NBC

The easiest way to watch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards is through the official channel, NBC. To watch it live, you’ll likely need to sign in or sign up for a new account, but once you’ve provided your login information (including a valid U.S. cable provider) you can stream live from anywhere in the world.

Connect to an ExpressVPN server location in the U.S. Visit https://www.nbc.com/live Log in, and enjoy streaming in HD

Stream via the NBC app

You can also stream the awards live straight through the free NBC app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and more.

Watch the Billboard Music Awards with Youtube TV and Sling TV

If you haven’t started your free trial, now is the perfect time to start your Youtube TV free trial. Simply sign up and search for NBC and start streaming the BBMAs!

Cord cutters will also be able to stream the 2018 Billboard Music Awards via Sling TV with its 7-day trial. You’ll need to create a new account or log in to an existing one to stream.

Who’s hosting this year’s Billboard Music Awards?

Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year’s BBMAs for a second time, and it’s set to be a real doozy.

Who’s performing at the BBMAs?

As always, the BBMAs will serve a star-studded line-up. Perhaps the most anticipated performance will come from K-Pop superstars BTS, who will perform their collaborative debut “Boy with Luv” with singer Halsey. Kelly Clarkson, who’s hosting the awards, will also perform. Other performers include Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, and Sam Smith and Mariah Carey.

Here are a few facts you may not know from BBMAs.

The Billboard Awards went on hiatus in 2006 but returned in 2011. Since 1990, the awards have honored the best in current and up-and-coming artists.

Mariah Carey has the honor of winning the most Billboard Awards, with 32 total. Taylor Swift is a distant second with 21.

The first Billboard Music Awards show was held back in 1989. Michael Jackson won Top Billboard 200 Album for his record Bad, while Janet Jackson took home the Video of the Year award.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards Nominations List

Cardi B has been nominated for 21 awards in 18 categories, just shy of the record of 22 nominations, held by Drake and The Chainsmokers each in 2017. Following closely behind are Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations apiece, Travis Scott with 12, and XXXTentacion with 10.

Who will win big in this year’s Billboard Music Awards? Find out the full list of winners on May 1, 8 p.m. EST, on NBC.

Top Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist:

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman”

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTentacion “17”

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”

Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

Top Hot 100 Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song:

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai “Trip”

Khalid “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song:

Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband “broken”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Christian Song:

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say”

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

Photo Credit: Disney | ABC Television Group Flickr via Compfight cc

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.