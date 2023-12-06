Where to watch the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ live

Last updated: December 6, 2023

It’s time for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball! The season’s biggest music event will feature some of the most popular acts in music, gracing stages across the U.S. to spread some music and holiday spirit. Don’t miss the festivities; here’s how to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert online from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ in another country?

While you can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ online in the U.S.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Varies by plan

Hulu offers a few ways to stream the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. The concert special will stream on-demand on regular Hulu a day after it airs. Prefer to catch it live? You can with a Hulu + Live TV subscription! Simply tune in to ABC via the service. Note that unlike regular Hulu, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord-cutter Fubo carries ABC, so you can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV also carries ABC, making it another great choice for watching the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert live. Note that the concert will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of their generous free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up, though. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Five-day free trial

Catch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert live on DirecTV Stream. The cord-cutter carries ABC, making it another great choice for streaming the special. It will not stream the concert on-demand, though. When signing up, you may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ outside the U.S.

While a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced, we’d wager the concert would stream on Disney Plus internationally. You may be able to find clips of Jingle Ball performances on YouTube, making it a great way to catch your favorite acts after the event. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when and if the concert streams outside the U.S.!

How to watch the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ for free

Unfortunately, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Hulu, to catch the concert for free during the trial period.

What is the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ about

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, also known as the Jingle Ball Tour, is a mainstay of the holiday season. Featuring the year’s hottest artists rocking stages throughout the U.S., the Jingle Ball spreads positive cheer and great tunes across the country. Celebrate a stellar year in music and the holiday season with your favorite stars at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The concerts are broadcast as a special television event at the end of the tour.

When is the ‘2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ concert special

ABC will broadcast the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert special on December 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The special will stream on-demand on Hulu the day after.

Who are the performers at the ‘2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’

• AJR

• AleXa

• Big Time Rush

• David Kushner

• Doechii

• Flo Rida

• (G)I-DLE

• Ice Spice

• Jelly Roll

• Kaliii

• Kenya Grace

• Lany

• Lawrence

• Lil Durk

• Ludacris

• Melanie Martinez

• Miguel

• NCT Dream

• Niall Horan

• Nicki Minaj

• Nicky Jam

• Olivia Rodrigo

• One Republic

• P1Harmony

• Paul Russell

• Pentatonix

• Sabrian Carpenter

• Shaggy

• SZA

• Teddy Swims

• Usher

• Zara Larsson

‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ FAQ What channel is the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ on?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert will air on ABC and stream on Hulu. Where is the ‘2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’?

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will be held in the following cities:

• Tampa, Florida

• Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

• Los Angeles

• Chicago

• Detroit

• New York

• Boston

• Washington D.C.

• Philadelphia

• Atlanta

• Fort Lauderdale/Miami How long does the ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball’ usually last?

Each concert usually lasts for about four and a half hours, while the TV special is about two hours.

