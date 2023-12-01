Where to watch ‘Barbie’ online in 2023

Last updated: November 30, 2023

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! After a record-breaking theatrical run, Barbie is now available to stream online from the comfort of your home. Get ready for the bubblegum-colored ride of your life; here’s where to watch Barbie online from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Barbie’ in another country?

While you can watch Barbie by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Barbie’ online

Currently, the only way to stream the Barbie movie is by ordering it from Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play. Note that the price of the film may vary by region and service.

You’ll get the option to either rent or purchase the movie. By purchasing it, you’ll get to keep the movie in your digital library. Rentals stay in your library for 30 days, though once you begin watching the movie, you’ll have 48 hours to finish it.

What streaming services will ‘Barbie’ be on

As a Warner Brothers film, Barbie will be released on the streaming service Max and its regional versions, such as HBO Max and HBO Go. The movie is expected to hit streaming services before the end of the year.

When will ‘Barbie’ be released on streaming

Barbie was released for PVOD streaming on September 12, 2023. Rather watch the movie on your streaming services instead? It’s expected to land on streamers like Max before the end of the year. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when it streams!

How to watch ‘Barbie’ for free

Unfortunately, Barbie does not stream on the best free streaming services. Currently, the only way to watch Barbie online is to pay for it on services like Apple TV. That said, that could change once Barbie hits streaming services. We’ll keep you posted!

Stream ‘Barbie’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re an American fan and want to stream the show, connect to a secure U.S. server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream Barbie with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key Features:

• High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

• Up to 8 simultaneous connections

• 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

• Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

• Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

• The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

• Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

• Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What is ‘Barbie’ about

Get ready for a candy-colored adventure with Barbie and Ken as they ditch Barbie Land for the real world! Barbie’s on a mission to find her owner and escape flat feet and cellulite nightmares, while Ken’s off on a wild journey of self-discovery. Packed with every Barbie imaginable, a vibrant wardrobe, unexpected smarts, and a whimsical vibe, this movie will knock your socks off for the most fun you’ll ever have in front of a screen!

‘Barbie’ cast

• Margot Robbie as Barbie

• Ryan Gosling as Ken

• America Ferrera as Gloria

• Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

• Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie

• Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

• Connor Swindells as Aaron Dinkins

• Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

• Emerald Fennell as Midge

• Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

• Hari Nef as Dr. Barbie

• Helen Mirren as the Narrator

• Issa Rae as President Barbie

• Jamie Demetriou as the CFO of Mattel

• John Cena as Kenmaid

• Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie

• Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken

• Michael Cera as Allan

• Ncuti Gatwa as Ken

• Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie

• Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler

• Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie

• Scott Evans as Ken

• Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

• Simu Liu as Ken

• Will Ferrel as the CEO of Mattel

‘Barbie’ FAQ Is ‘Barbie’ available to stream?

Yes, Barbie is available to stream online. Currently, it is only available on PVOD services, which means you will need to either rent or purchase the movie to watch it. Barbie is expected to be available on streaming services like Max before the year’s end. Is ‘Barbie’ on HBO Max?

No, Barbie isn’t currently streaming on HBO Max. However, it is expected to be available on the service before the year’s end. If you live in a country where HBO Max isn’t available, your regional version of the streamer (Max, HBO Go, etc.) will stream the movie once it is released on streaming services. Is ‘Barbie’ available on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Barbie is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime. How long is the ‘Barbie’ movie?

Barbie is 1 hour and 54 minutes (113 minutes) long. Is the ‘Barbie’ movie rated R?

No, the Barbie movie is not rated R. The movie has been given a PG-13 rating for “suggestive references” and “brief language.” Will the ‘Barbie’ movie stream on Disney Plus?

No, it is unlikely that the Barbie movie will stream on Disney Plus. As a Warner Brothers film, it will be released on the streaming service Max and its regional versions instead.

